The Best Steakhouses In Chicago, According To Customer Reviews

There are a few cities known for serving up the best steak in the country, and Chicago is undoubtedly one of them. From legendary establishments that have welcomed diners for decades to sophisticated newcomers redefining old-school traditions, the city is home to an impressive roster of epic dining experiences. Whether you are celebrating a milestone, impressing a client (or a date), or simply craving a flawlessly seared ribeye, there are several Chicago steakhouses to suit any and every occasion. You can also look forward to places with unforgettable ambiance, stellar wine lists, and exemplary service.

But with so many amazing options, narrowing down your choice can feel impossible. That's where this list comes in. We've done all the hard work for you and distilled it down to the best of the best with the help of reviews from real-life customers. No matter if you're a lifelong steak enthusiast or a newbie on the scene, these are the names to know. A detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of the article, but for now, let's deep dive into the best steakhouses in the Windy City.