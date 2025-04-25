The Best Steakhouses In Chicago, According To Customer Reviews
There are a few cities known for serving up the best steak in the country, and Chicago is undoubtedly one of them. From legendary establishments that have welcomed diners for decades to sophisticated newcomers redefining old-school traditions, the city is home to an impressive roster of epic dining experiences. Whether you are celebrating a milestone, impressing a client (or a date), or simply craving a flawlessly seared ribeye, there are several Chicago steakhouses to suit any and every occasion. You can also look forward to places with unforgettable ambiance, stellar wine lists, and exemplary service.
But with so many amazing options, narrowing down your choice can feel impossible. That's where this list comes in. We've done all the hard work for you and distilled it down to the best of the best with the help of reviews from real-life customers. No matter if you're a lifelong steak enthusiast or a newbie on the scene, these are the names to know. A detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of the article, but for now, let's deep dive into the best steakhouses in the Windy City.
Maple & Ash
When it comes to Maple & Ash, the online reviews are conflicted. People either love it or love to hate it. For some, the vibe of the restaurant feels offputting. For others, Maple & Ash remains a place to see and be seen. Sleek leather seating, boppy music, and an elite mix of patrons make you feel like you are dining at a high-end club rather than a steakhouse.
And what about the food? Well, according to diners, the steaks are cooked perfectly, and paired with the beefed-up butter – one of the best kinds of butter served in a restaurant – make for a delicious meal. The Fire-Roasted Seafood Tower is a must-try, along with the old-school Wild Black Prawn Shrimp Cocktail and its classic Fork & Knife Caesar Salad. Pair your meal with any one of the spectacular wines from a wine list that has received heavy praise from critics, and sit back and enjoy the culinary feast designed by two-time Michelin star recipient Chef Danny Grant.
Though it's definitely on the pricier side, you're paying for the overall experience, not just the food. What stands out about Maple & Ash is the attention to detail. For example, customers have received personalized menus featuring their names and complimentary cocktails on their birthdays. If you're looking for a party place with a side of steak, Maple & Ash is where you need to be.
Multiple locations
RPM Steak
First off, RPM Steak is not your usual traditional steakhouse with conventional service and fussy decor. The team behind RPM, which includes celebrities Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is out to attract a younger, cooler crowd who love steak. Anticipate a lively atmosphere, good music, and prime people-watching.
The chic black-and-white decor, rich wooden accents, and semi-circular booths ooze sophistication. RPM is the place to go if budget is not an issue. The restaurant counts some of the top cattle ranches in Japan, Australia, and Texas as its suppliers. For diners, this translates to some of the best cuts of meat from around the world. These include prized selections such as the melt-in-your-mouth Chateau Uenae Snow Beef and the luxurious Wagyu beef known as Takamori "Drunken Wagyu." Even classics like a 28-day dry-aged New York strip are executed to perfection.
But it's not just about the steaks at RPM. Diners recommend unforgettable sides such as the Hen of the Woods Mushrooms. Desserts at RPM are big on flavor and generously portioned, as well as providing the wow factor to end your meal on a high note. But that's not all. The kitchen may even send out complimentary cotton candy — another charming feature of a standout dining experience.
rpmrestaurants.com/rpm-steak-chicago/
(312) 284-4990
66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
Chicago Cut Steakhouse
Chicago Cut Steakhouse is the kind of steakhouse one expects from the city. It exudes glam and power and is very sure of itself without being too showy about it. Think plush red leather booths and wooden paneling. This is the kind of place you go to when you want to rub shoulders with celebrities and CEOs — and don't be surprised if one of the managing partners also pops by your table for a quick chat. The service is a major draw here and is regarded as attentive, polished, and personalized.
What elevates Chicago Cut is its commitment to its culinary offerings. It boasts its own onsite butcher and dry-aging room, contributing to showstopping cuts like the filet mignon, brushed with buttery bone marrow. While the menu obviously leans heavily on the meats on offer, there are also must-tries like the Lobstercargo appetizer. Classic sides such as hash browns and creamed spinach are also unmissable. The wine list is both high-quality and extensive, and available on iPads. Some find this gimmicky, while others appreciate the ease of use. Desserts are over-the-top and the perfect end to a meal. Be warned that the atmosphere can get loud if seated indoors. If the weather permits, request an outdoor table and enjoy the scenic view while devouring your spectacular meal.
(312) 329-1800
300 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654
Swift & Sons
If awards and honors such as Best New Steakhouse in Chicago by Time Out Chicago, Hottest New Steakhouse Around the U.S. by Zagat, and Best Upscale Restaurant by Hospitality Design Awards don't impress you, then perhaps the inclusion of Swift & Sons in the Michelin Guide will. The restaurant is a prominent fixture on the Chicago steakhouse scene. Helmed by Executive Chef Chris Pandel and the acclaimed Boka Restaurant Group, the restaurant is a sleek, stylish space with a split-level bar and expansive dining area that pays homage to its location in the old meatpacking district.
If you're wondering what to order at Swift & Sons, you don't need to look much further than classic cuts such as a New York strip. If your budget allows for it, splurge on the kitschy but delicious Wagyu Flight, which is large enough to share. There's also the Swift & Sons Surf & Turf, plus the vintage rolling dessert trolley. Swift & Sons even offers a unique bit of tableside entertainment in the form of a magician. Worth noting, however, is that this needs to be booked in advance and comes with an additional fee. Overall, it's an ideal spot for a family celebration or a romantic night out. Employees know their stuff, and the service is swift and attentive.
(312) 733-9420
1000 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Butcher and the Bear
At Butcher and the Bear, it's the little things that make a difference. You might not notice it immediately, but the service is impressively attentive and intuitive, with spot-on recommendations. The bar is lively yet welcoming, with a range of vintage-inspired cocktails worth exploring. As for the menu itself, it manages to balance both meaty and non-meaty options, meaning there's truly something for everyone.
The decor has a stylish speakeasy feel with modern touches. Think low lighting and leather booths you can sink into. Located in the upscale Lincoln Park neighborhood, the restaurant is expertly headed by Chef Saul Ramos and has partnered with Chris and Susie Maloyan, owners of Second City Prime, to provide its meat.
Highlights of the steak menu include the Wagyu Beef Cheek, the Black Onyx Ribeye, and the USDA Prime Filet Mignon. If you are looking for something different, the Mac & Cheese is highly recommended. And finally, no visit is complete without dessert. Guests rave about the likes of the Crème Brûlée Gelato, Carrot Cake, and the 20k Gold Chocolate Cake, proving that every element of your meal at Butcher and the Bear is carefully considered.
(312) 955-0306
2721 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse
A veritable Chicago icon, Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse has been feeding hungry diners since May 1989. Proudly serving its own Gibsons Prime Angus beef and showcasing the best of Midwest produce, the restaurant – which now boasts three locations – oozes classic, old-school steakhouse charm. Think impeccable service, expertly mixed cocktails like the perfect dry martini, artistically plated mashed potatoes, and perfect crispy skinny fries. There's even a signature Chicago cut of beef named after the late Chicago Tribune food critic, William Rice. It was Rice who convinced the team that a custom cut was necessary. With the help of its suppliers, the bone-in ribeye was introduced at Gibsons and aptly named the W.R. Chicago Cut. According to diners, this is the restaurant's go-to dish, along with blue cheese butter, mushrooms, and your choice of potatoes for the quintessential steakhouse experience.
A long-time celebrity hangout, you also never know who you might bump into while waiting for your table. While reservations are a must, you may still have to wait for your table, so consider yourself warned. Portions are huge (plan for a doggy bag or two), and the staff may even throw in a little surprise if it's your birthday, so don't forget to inform them. Busy, boisterous, and unapologetically classic, Gibsons offers one of the best Chicago steakhouse experiences year after year.
Multiple locations
Prime & Provisions
Reflecting its glitzy riverfront neighbors, Prime & Provisions is all dark wood and gleaming chandeliers. This enormous 12,000-square-foot space can seat 300 diners indoors and another 50 in its outdoor space. This classic steakhouse is open for lunch and dinner and even has an early seating for diners with children. Another advantage is the prominent absence of a seating limit, meaning the amount of time you spend at the restaurant is totally up to you.
The restaurant effortlessly blends easygoing charm, efficient service, and both grandeur and warmth to create a truly memorable dining experience. The team at Prime & Provisions seems to be having a good time, and it shows in the polished and personalized service. Its headliners are undoubtedly the steaks. Opt for prime cuts that are dry-aged in-house, served with the likes of truffle butter, a blue cheese crust, or béarnaise sauce. That said, the starters and sides have a fan following of their own as well. The Lump Blue Crab Cakes, Decadent Macaroni & Cheese, and New England Clam Chowder all deserve equal attention. Chicago is spoiled for choice when it comes to steakhouses, but this one earns its place near the top.
(312) 726-7777
222 N LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60601
Gene & Georgetti
Dining at Gene & Georgetti is like stepping into a slice of culinary history. Established in 1941, this family-run establishment still retains an unmistakable nostalgic charm. It has played host to legends like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball and continues to attract stars even today, as proven by the scores of celebrity portraits that adorn the walls.
From the moment you step inside, the split-level dining room hums with happy diners and efficient staff. Gene & Georgetti is the kind of place where bartenders remember your cocktail order, and the staff proudly explains the origin stories of Chicago dishes like Chicken Vesuvio and Shrimp DeJonghe. The food is exactly what you would hope for from a place with this legacy. Heavily inspired by the cuisine of Tuscany, Italy, you can expect classics such as Tortellini in Brodo and the made-in-house Tiramisu. Its La Bistecca Fiorentina — a prime dry-aged T-bone — is a mammoth cut of meat cooked to absolute melt-in-the-mouth perfection, while its ribeyes arrive cooked perfectly to order.
Gene & Georgetti may not be the trendiest steakhouse in town, but it's cozy, consistent, and charming. The dress code is smart casual, but we say go ahead and dress up a little bit if you want to embrace the space's understated glamor. Whether you're visiting Chicago or entertaining guests in your hometown, Gene & Georgetti is one of those rare spots that still feel like the real deal.
(312) 527-3718
500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654
Penumbra Wine Bar
There are certain expectations when you hear that somewhere has been crowned the nation's most romantic restaurant by Yelp. It seems like Penumbra Wine Bar more than delivers on all fronts. From the intimate, curtain-draped seating to the dim, candle-lit ambiance and romantic decor, it's the perfect spot for a memorable evening with your loved one. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are an absolute must over the weekend.
Owner Rita Vargas hails from Ecuador and infuses the menu with a delightful mix of steakhouse classics and Latin-inspired recipes. Diners recommend beginning your meal with a charcuterie board to sample the best imported and locally cured meats and then move on to the steaks. Here, ribeye or New York steaks –each rubbed with cracked black pepper and roasted garlic peppercorn, respectively — seem to be unanimous favorites. Other non-steak options include the shrimp or lobster mains. Don't skip out on the luscious desserts like the Penumbra Ice Cream, a homemade rum and raisin delight topped with caramel and a chocolate drizzle. The wine list at Penumbra is full of great finds, with the menu serving up some amazing cocktails, too.
(773) 772-2343
3309 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Bavettes Bar & Boeuf
Did we save the best for last? Looks like we did! Scroll through any online discussion about the best steakhouses in Chicago and Bavette's Bar & Boeuf will likely make an appearance. Described by one Reddit user as "a step above the competition," Bavette's offers more than just an excellent meal — it's an all-round experience that combines old-school charm with a modern menu and delightful service.
The room is lit to just the correct dimness, the audible buzz of conversation fills the air amidst smooth jazz tunes, and the speakeasy ambiance sets the stage for a transformative dining experience. Reservations can be tricky and are often snapped up as soon as they are released (which happens 21 days in advance at 9 a.m. sharp). However, reviewers insist that there are high chances of nabbing a seat even as a walk-in, so all hope is not lost.
But it's obviously the food where Bavette's shines the brightest. With expertly cooked steaks like the indulgent 32-ounce American Wagyu Porterhouse, every dish is seasoned and charred to perfection while being tender and juicy inside. Appetizers and classic sides like mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, or creamed spinach are also on hand to elevate an already extravagant and delicious meal. While the prices may be high, the service is stellar, making it ideal for special occasions or a memorable night out.
Multiple locations
Methodology
Steak lovers have very strong opinions and aren't afraid to share them. Narrowing down Chicago's best steakhouses is bound to spark debate, but in a city packed with fashionable favorites and old-school icons, these 10 steakhouses came out on top after careful curation and analysis. Pages of reviews and conversations across the likes of Reddit, Yelp, TripAdvisor, Facebook, and several food blogs helped us determine the best of the best.
Opinions may vary widely on what makes a steakhouse great. Is it the cuts offered? The crust or the sear? The service? The drinks? Or even the ambiance? We sifted through detailed write-ups and fan-favorite rankings to identify names that kept coming up repeatedly. We paid attention to positive patterns in reviews from each restaurant, and our final picks were based on overall dining experience, food quality, and consistency. If you love steak, then this is your guide to the most unforgettable meaty meals in the Windy City.