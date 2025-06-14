The Steak You Should Only Enjoy Rare

People harbor varying opinions on what temperature translates to a perfectly prepared steak. Some folks enjoy steak cooked "blue" — so rare it's almost mooing in the center — and a few eccentrics out there prefer a well-done steak with all the crimson color banished from the protein. Certain cuts of beef can still be juicy when thoroughly cooked through, but some will dry out so much that they become more akin to jerky than a succulent steak.

We reached out to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, regarding which cuts work best for specific temperatures. She explained that hunks of beef devoid of fat should never be prepared to a well-done temperature if you want a tender, juicy bite. "Lean cuts lack the internal fat that keeps meat juicy during longer cooking," she said. "As they cook past medium, they dry out quickly and lose tenderness."

Ribeye or even tomahawk steak can be challenging to cook in its own right, but because these cuts are teeming with fatty marbling, they can be more forgiving in terms of juiciness if someone wants it prepared toward well-done. Lean steaks, on the other hand, contain little to almost no fat running throughout the protein, and when heated too long, they become dry and chewy. Stevens pointed to two cuts in particular that should only be cooked for a short time, saying, "Lean steaks like sirloin or eye of round are best rare to medium-rare." The revered filet mignon would also fall into this category.