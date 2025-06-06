What's The Problem With Well Done Steak?

Few dinner orders will get you as many side eyes and glares from your friends and family as ordering your steak well-done at a restaurant. Despite the fact that well-done steak with ketchup is Donald Trump's go-to dish, the choice is generally looked down on by many chefs and foodies alike. And, while the decision to eat the dish well-done is a matter of personal preference, there are legitimate reasons why it's not ideal for steak among many beef experts.

We discussed the issues with ordering a steak well-done with Russell Kook, the executive chef of The Bellevue in Chicago. Ultimately, Kook believes that cooking a steak to an internal temperature of over 160 degrees Fahrenheit takes away from what makes the steak so great. "A well-done steak has had all the fat and juice cooked out, so you're left with something dry and chewy," Kook explained. "You lose all that beautiful flavor you paid for!" Thus, similarly to what happens when you order fish well-done, you can't make the ideal steak dinner without the tasty benefits of cooking it for a shorter period of time.