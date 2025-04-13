The Truly Divisive Way Trump Is Said To Eat His Steak

Anyone in a public position is subject to scrutiny in every aspect of their life, and this includes what they eat. When it comes to those who hold the highest office in the land, we are particularly interested in what they eat and how they eat it. This explains our fascination with how presidents order their steak.

For those wondering, Donald Trump prefers his steaks well done, as did Ulysses S. Grant, Harry S. Truman, and Ronald Reagan. If this were not polarizing enough, Trump's choice of accompaniments also draws comment since his favorite steak condiment is ketchup, and, as a teetotaler, Trump eschews wine in favor of Diet Coke.

Some food critics were quick to criticize the president when the news of Trump's steak preferences first came out, calling well-done steak with ketchup a crime against food. Critics are not alone in having this opinion. In fact, some chefs will sneer at you if you order a well-done steak. Still, it takes the hide of a rhinoceros to run for president in the first place, so it's a good bet that the POTUS isn't too concerned with anyone piling on his food choices.