The Truly Divisive Way Trump Is Said To Eat His Steak
Anyone in a public position is subject to scrutiny in every aspect of their life, and this includes what they eat. When it comes to those who hold the highest office in the land, we are particularly interested in what they eat and how they eat it. This explains our fascination with how presidents order their steak.
For those wondering, Donald Trump prefers his steaks well done, as did Ulysses S. Grant, Harry S. Truman, and Ronald Reagan. If this were not polarizing enough, Trump's choice of accompaniments also draws comment since his favorite steak condiment is ketchup, and, as a teetotaler, Trump eschews wine in favor of Diet Coke.
Some food critics were quick to criticize the president when the news of Trump's steak preferences first came out, calling well-done steak with ketchup a crime against food. Critics are not alone in having this opinion. In fact, some chefs will sneer at you if you order a well-done steak. Still, it takes the hide of a rhinoceros to run for president in the first place, so it's a good bet that the POTUS isn't too concerned with anyone piling on his food choices.
Plenty of people share Trump's steak preferences
According to the 2022-23 Consumer Steak Report published by Meats by Linz, over 40% of respondents said they have or would criticize someone who ordered their steak well done or with ketchup. Well-done steak hate seems to be based on it being considered dry and tough, with one well-worn descriptor being "shoe leather." According to a 2019 YouGov poll, however, 24% of Americans prefer to order their steaks this way. Even more interestingly, well-done steak was the most popular option in this poll (23% of respondents said they liked their steak medium rare, making it the next most popular option).
There are several reasons why people order their steak well done. One is to do with familiarity. If you grew up eating something cooked a certain way that's generally the way you like it for the rest of your life. Some people argue that well-done steaks are more flavorful since the longer cooking time causes water in the meat to evaporate, giving the steak a concentrated flavor. What's more, well-done steaks might also be more caramelized than those cooked for a shorter duration. (Of course, many people would disagree with these points.)
As for dunking steak in ketchup, some people enjoy how the sweet and tangy flavors complement the meat. In the aforementioned Consumer Steak Report, ketchup was named as the preferred condiment for 5% of respondents. So, it's fair to say that Donald Trump is not alone when it comes to his steak preferences.