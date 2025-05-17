Why It's A Major No-No To Order Fish Well Done

When you're out at a seafood restaurant, you may be tempted to make a common error while ordering fish. Aside from Anthony Bourdain's rule to never order fish on a Monday (which he later said was no longer an issue as times had changed), it's also not a great idea to request that your fish be overcooked.

Fish can be cooked in a variety of ways, all meant to enhance its texture and taste. Depending on the type of fish and whether it's whole or filets, the chef will have decided if it's to be grilled, poached, steamed, deep-fried, or baked. But it can get dry quickly when not properly cooked, and what was a delectable meal becomes noticeably overdone with no hopes of salvation.

You should be able to presume that the chef at your restaurant of choice has selected the type of fish and the preparation method to create a culinary masterpiece. Changing the way it is cooked will also change the end result, which, ultimately, can alter your perception of their creation.