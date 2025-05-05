Seafood Experts Reveal 11 Words And Phrases You Shouldn't Use When Ordering Fish

We're often willing to shell out a little more on fish when we go out to eat. It's pricey enough in the supermarkets, and maybe we don't have the right kitchen equipment — or confidence — to tackle cooking a delicate fish. Regardless, ordering fish at restaurants is an experience you can't take too lightly if you want to get the most out of your meal (and money). While there are plenty of fish in the sea, there are possibly even more considerations we need to take to avoid cheap fish that aren't worth your time, but also help the restaurant help you truly enjoy your food.

Chef de Cuisine Joel Hammond from West Hollywood's sushi restaurant Uchi admits that choosing a good restaurant is the most important first step. "Most of the work should be done ahead of time in terms of ordering fish," he says. "Know where it is coming from, and make sure it is a reputable source."

For those of you on the coasts, you can probably have a little more faith in that fresh fish special, but for land-locked folk, we'll have to be even more discerning. Along with Hammond, we've consulted other chefs who consider themselves experts in everything fish, including chef Andy Bruch from Point Easy; chef Alfredo Nogueira from Cane and Table; and chef Hunter Evans from The Mayflower Cafe. They've guided us through some of the most common misconceptions and phrases we need to avoid before ordering fish at restaurants.