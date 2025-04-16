Stop Overcooking Fish With An Easy Trick That Takes No Special Tools

Preparing fish can be a delicate job, often requiring a light touch to prevent overcooking. If you've ever been tempted to let your fish pan-fry past the recommended cook time or to give it a few extra minutes on the grill just to make sure it's done, you're probably familiar with the results: dry, rubbery, tasteless fish and a disappointing dinner.

On the other hand, undercooked fish can have an unpleasantly dense, slimy texture (although, if it stays slimy after cooking this could be a sign that your fish is not fresh). Getting the balance right can seem impossible, especially if you're a home cook with no special tools and no culinary training.

Despite this, Rachel Kirk, a food blogger for Laughing Spatula assures us there is a simple way to tell if fish is cooked that doesn't require any fancy equipment or advanced skills. "A trick my mom (the founder of our blog and the best cook I know) always taught me was that, if you're using the finger trick with protein, it should feel like the palm of your hand under your thumb," Kirk told The Takeout. "Firm, but still with a little bit of squishy give." Fish that's perfectly cooked should also flake naturally when you slice it with a fork and take on an opaque color.