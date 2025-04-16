Stop Overcooking Fish With An Easy Trick That Takes No Special Tools
Preparing fish can be a delicate job, often requiring a light touch to prevent overcooking. If you've ever been tempted to let your fish pan-fry past the recommended cook time or to give it a few extra minutes on the grill just to make sure it's done, you're probably familiar with the results: dry, rubbery, tasteless fish and a disappointing dinner.
On the other hand, undercooked fish can have an unpleasantly dense, slimy texture (although, if it stays slimy after cooking this could be a sign that your fish is not fresh). Getting the balance right can seem impossible, especially if you're a home cook with no special tools and no culinary training.
Despite this, Rachel Kirk, a food blogger for Laughing Spatula assures us there is a simple way to tell if fish is cooked that doesn't require any fancy equipment or advanced skills. "A trick my mom (the founder of our blog and the best cook I know) always taught me was that, if you're using the finger trick with protein, it should feel like the palm of your hand under your thumb," Kirk told The Takeout. "Firm, but still with a little bit of squishy give." Fish that's perfectly cooked should also flake naturally when you slice it with a fork and take on an opaque color.
What to do if you overcook your fish
One of the reasons many people struggle with fish is that it cooks fast, meaning it's important to get your timing right and not walk away from your stove. Many pan-fried recipes recommend you cook the fish for just a few minutes on each side, while baked fish often needs around 15 minutes. Residual heat also means that fish continues to cook for a short time after you take it off the stove, so if you're worried about overcooking, it's best to err on the side of caution and remove your fish from the pan slightly early rather than slightly late.
However, if time gets away from you, Kirk does have a suggestion. While she notes that "overcooked fish can be hard to recover... one way would be to mix the fish with breadcrumbs, seasonings, and an egg to make fish cakes or fish burgers." (This is also a handy technique you can use to salvage overcooked lobster.) You could also remove any thin, overcooked edges on your fish, which can appear if you're cooking an uneven piece.
If you're really keen to get things perfect, however, Kirk suggests investing in one special kitchen tool. "I would absolutely recommend every home chef have a digital thermometer," she said. Using a thermometer is the most accurate way to check a fish for doneness. Fish is considered fully cooked when it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.