There's A Much More Efficient Way To Test A Fish For Doneness
We've all been there: You're cooking up a gorgeous fish filet and it's looking ready to eat. But first, you need to test for doneness because it's safe to say we'd all rather avoid under- or over-cooked seafood. So you brandish a knife and slice right into the thickest part of that beautiful piece of mild Coho salmon or buttery rainbow trout, then stab around a bit more to get a good view of the middle. By the time you're done, that picture-perfect filet isn't looking so hot. Flakes are everywhere, and it's suffered multiple knife wounds. There has to be a better way, right?
Although the slicing method is a functional way to test fish doneness, it's certainly not the most efficient or aesthetic option. Luckily, Shirley Chung, the Chinese-American Chef who featured on Season 14 of BravoTV's "Top Chef," assures us that there is, in fact, a better way to test fish doneness. All you need is a metal tool like a knife or cake tester. "You can use a cake tester to feel the internal temperature of the fish by poking it into the center (thickest part) of the fish and lightly touch your bottom lip," Chung said. "If it's hot, it's done."
How this method can help you achieve perfectly cooked fish
Ensuring that your fish is fully cooked is the most important thing from a food safety perspective. However, overcooked fish is an all-too-common problem for home chefs (which is why you should always remember that fish keeps cooking when you let it rest before serving). Luckily, the metal tool method isn't just good for testing fish for doneness –- it can also help you make sure the fish doesn't come out tragically overdone and dry. "You can tell if the fish is perfectly cooked," Chung advised. "After you poke it, some juice will ooze out when you remove the cake tester."
Of course, you can always test fish doneness using a food-grade thermometer –- the FDA recommends cooking fish to 145 degrees Fahrenheit (although many people argue that you should be cooking your salmon to a medium rare 120 to 125 degrees). However, if you don't have a food-grade thermometer on hand and would prefer not to massacre your filet to make sure it's safe to eat, the metal tool method is a wonderful and efficient option.