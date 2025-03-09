There's A Much More Efficient Way To Test A Fish For Doneness 

We've all been there: You're cooking up a gorgeous fish filet and it's looking ready to eat. But first, you need to test for doneness because it's safe to say we'd all rather avoid under- or over-cooked seafood. So you brandish a knife and slice right into the thickest part of that beautiful piece of mild Coho salmon or buttery rainbow trout, then stab around a bit more to get a good view of the middle. By the time you're done, that picture-perfect filet isn't looking so hot. Flakes are everywhere, and it's suffered multiple knife wounds. There has to be a better way, right?

Although the slicing method is a functional way to test fish doneness, it's certainly not the most efficient or aesthetic option. Luckily, Shirley Chung, the Chinese-American Chef who featured on Season 14 of BravoTV's "Top Chef," assures us that there is, in fact, a better way to test fish doneness. All you need is a metal tool like a knife or cake tester. "You can use a cake tester to feel the internal temperature of the fish by poking it into the center (thickest part) of the fish and lightly touch your bottom lip," Chung said. "If it's hot, it's done."