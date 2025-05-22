How Rare Is Too Rare For Steak?

Going to a steakhouse can mean putting a dent in your wallet, so you want to know how to expertly order your steak to get the best cut, cooked how you like it, at a price you're willing to pay. But there's one request that could possibly be refused: steak cooked "blue" — which is even rarer than rare. Juan Cabrera, Executive Chef at The Restaurant at North Block, spoke to The Takeout about blue steak's possible health concerns and how to enjoy it safely.

"'Blue,' or 'black and blue' as they called it in traditional old school steakhouses, is when a steak is seared on the outside, but essentially raw on the inside, with an internal temperature typically around [115 degrees Fahrenheit]," Cabrera noted. He added that the beefy flavor is intensified by getting a good sear over very high heat.

Foodborne bacteria, which are among the most common reasons for food recalls, can make you very sick. Even though bacteria on steak would be found mostly on its surface, there can still be a danger because the interior remains uncooked. Cabrera explained, "While this can be safe if the surface bacteria are thoroughly seared, it may pose a risk if the meat is not handled properly." Admitting that restaurants may not want to take any chances, he observed, "Restaurants may avoid cooking to 'black and blue' or 'blue' due to the risk of foodborne illnesses like E. coli, especially if the meat is not verified as high-quality or specifically intended for rare cooking."