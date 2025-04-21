The Best And Worst Cuts Of Steak To Buy At Aldi, According To Customer Reviews
It's not every day you cook steak, so whether you're prepping it for a solo dinner, date, or family, you want the absolute best flavor and texture. But as you peruse Aldi's meat aisle, you might not know which cuts are worth buying. Luckily, we've done the research and are sharing the best and worst options.
So, how do you pick the best cut of steak at the grocery store? Well, it depends on the store. Aldi is already known for its great deals, which apply to steak as well. However, Aldi's steak is packaged offsite, meaning it doesn't have a fresh meat counter. You can't stroll up and ask the butcher for their most flavorful, freshest cut that day. To determine this chain's best and worst options, we turned to customer reviews. After scouring social media, forums, and blogs, we discovered a consensus on Aldi's best and worst cuts of steak.
In reviews and comments, customers mentioned the flavor, texture, and quality of different steak cuts. They also discussed how Aldi's cuts compared to similar products from other stores. If it's your first time buying steak from the retailer, this information is invaluable. Not only will it help you avoid a dinnertime disaster, but it can narrow down your options effectively. Before you head to Aldi, read on to decide which cuts to add to your cart.
Best: Black Angus Skirt Steak
Skirt steak is a long, flat cut from the plate section of the cow. This area just under the rib is nice and fatty, lending it an oh-so-satisfying flavor. Meanwhile, Black Angus beef comes from Angus cattle, a breed known for its consistent quality. When you get skirt steak from Black Angus cattle, the meat has a robust, beefy flavor profile. Not all grocery store skirt steak is up to par, but luckily, Aldi delivers the texture and flavor people crave from this cut of meat.
Aldi shoppers rave about the Black Angus Skirt Steak, praising its melt-in-your-mouth texture and rich flavor. Mind you, this cut does require a little TLC to achieve the desired tenderness. Most recommend marinating it to enhance the texture, claiming that it works beautifully in tacos. And because it's sliced long and thin, skirt steaks are one of the absolute best steak cuts for fajitas. Many packages advertise that this cut is also ideal for carne asada, a claim that holds true, according to fans. Plus, while prices vary depending on location, shoppers report that Aldi's skirt steak is cheaper than other retailers.
Even in its simplest form, Aldi's skirt steak shines. If you're not one for marinades, sprinkle a little seasoning and cook your steak over high heat until medium rare. When slicing skirt steak, make sure to go against the grain — in this case, the shorter length. This technique breaks up the muscle fibers for optimal tenderness.
Worst: Black Angus Top Round Steak
A top round steak is a lean cut from the inside, upper thigh area of the cow. It typically has a denser texture and milder flavor profile than more marbled cuts. Aldi's Black Angus Top Round Steak is packaged as a thick, rectangular slice, and the second you lay eyes on it, you'll notice it has far less fat than other varieties. That's not inherently a bad thing, but it can make cooking more challenging. Without proper prep like marinating and slow cooking, top round steak can quickly become tough and dry.
Unsurprisingly, the primary complaints about Aldi's top round steaks center on texture. As one person described on Reddit, "Any 'steak' from the round section of the cow is low-key kind of gross in terms of flavor and texture in my opinion." Truthfully, it just isn't for everyone. Customers often have a challenging time softening the meat and bringing out the natural flavors. Or maybe Aldi's variety just isn't the chain's best steak option. Either way, these are important considerations when deciding which of its steaks to purchase.
Casual home cooks craving a satisfying steak with easy prep should steer clear of top round cuts. Instead, opt for Aldi's skirt, strip, or ribeye steak. If you've already purchased an economical top round, try using it in recipes where it's thinly sliced or cubed rather than served as a traditional steak. An acidic marinade also goes a long way. And, of course, you can always tenderize cheap steak to improve the texture.
Best: Black Angus Ribeye Steak
Ribeye steak comes from exactly where you'd imagine — the ribs. While ribeye is a boneless steak, a rib steak is bone-in. The former's tender, marbled meat gives this cut its rich flavor and buttery texture, while its distinct "eye" features more tender beef. Although some people consider the cut slightly greasy, others welcome the extra fat. Ribeyes can be more expensive than other cuts of beef, but luckily, Aldi's is well worth the purchase.
Aldi's ribeye steak is made from Black Angus beef. It's also USDA Choice. This is a higher grade than Select, offering more tenderness and marbling, which is especially important in ribeye cuts. Thankfully, this quality has paid off since it won Aldi's Fan Favorites award, and shoppers frequently share positive experiences online. One Reddit user raved, "The ribeyes have a lot of fat marbling. So tender and juicy!" Meanwhile, another said, "The ribeye is comparable to the butcher shop steaks."
Another benefit of Aldi's ribeyes is the vacuum-sealed packaging. Aldi offers Weekly Fresh Meat Specials at extra low prices, and if ribeyes make the cut, budget-conscious consumers can stock up and easily freeze their supply for a later date. When it's time to cook, there's no need to go low and slow. Ribeyes can be pan-seared for a crispy exterior and then finished on high heat in the oven for a few minutes. With this cut, you can also consider fat-flashing your steak, which involves taking fat from the pan and drizzling it over the final product.
Worst: Specially Selected Bacon-Wrapped Beef Filet
This Aldi steak product consists of smoky and sweet bacon wrapped around a beef chuck tender filet. Don't be fooled by this cut's name; although flavorful, this steak is fairly tough. It comes from the shoulder area of the cow, which gets quite a bit of exercise. Since this beef chuck is cut into rounds, it resembles the more tender filet mignon. However, those expecting the mild buttery flavor and intense tenderness of a filet mignon will likely be left sorely disappointed.
Aside from potentially mistaking this steak for filet mignon, it doesn't sound off-putting. After all, what's not to love about bacon-wrapped steak? Well, apparently, more than you'd imagine. One Reddit commenter described it as "gross," explaining that it "tastes like bad liver." Customers also note that the bacon isn't as tasty as other store-bought varieties.
Making matters worse, home chefs found the cooking process difficult. The different meats together make it tricky to get the correct cooking times and temperatures, resulting in either overcooked beef or undercooked bacon. It may be easier to buy the ingredients separately and make your own bacon-wrapped steaks at home, which allows for better quality control. If you do, take heed of these common mistakes when cooking bacon in the oven.
Best: Black Angus Strip Steak
The strip steak comes from the short loin section of the beef, which runs along the spine. Since this muscle isn't exercised thoroughly, you can expect a delicate texture. Strip steak — also known as a New York strip steak due to its popularity in the city's steakhouses — typically comes in rectangular cuts with a signature fat band running along one edge. It offers an impressive balance of tenderness and flavor, which is probably what makes it a favorite among not just New Yorkers, but Aldi shoppers nationwide.
Aldi regulars consistently give the strip steak positive reviews. Reliability and quality are two strengths often mentioned. On one Reddit thread, a shopper enthusiastically shared, "I get the New York strip two-pack and me and my husband LOVE them." Another loyal customer said when it comes to steak, they stick to Aldi — and their favorite choice? "The NY strip. It's delish."
With any cut of steak, the cooking method is crucial. The strip steak is one of the absolute best cuts of steak for grilling. It's already flavorful, so all that's required is a dusting of coarse salt, black pepper, and olive oil. After seasoning, let the steak sit at room temperature for up to 40 minutes to allow for even cooking. Cook at high heat for that tasty sear, potentially lowering the temperature afterward to cook through.
Worst: Black Angus Petite Sirloin Steak
The petite sirloin steak comes from the cow's loin or hip area. It's known to be leaner and tougher than other cuts. However, it offers a nice flavor that's described as earthy or nutty. This "petite" steak is smaller than standard sirloins, which may be one of the reasons Aldi sells petite sirloins in a three-pack.
Redditors have praised this cut for its practicality, with one claiming that it is "just the right size for meal prepping and portion control." Unfortunately, others have expressed serious disappointment in the cut's texture and flavor. Customers in Facebook's ALDI Aisle of Shame Community compared the texture to "shoe leather," while others noted a tough stringiness when chewing. Several other online reviewers said the flavor was mild at best, while others picked up on a harsh, metallic taste.
The consensus among shoppers is that this is one cut of steak you should always marinate before cooking. Marinating may even be an overnight ordeal to fully overcome texture and flavor flaws. If you're willing to put in the effort, use acidic ingredients like lemon juice to break up the proteins. But if all this sounds like too much work, choose a different cut.
Best: Black Angus Boneless Beef Eye of Round Steak
Picture a round with almost no visible fat, and you've got Aldi's Black Angus Boneless Beef Eye of Round Steak. This cut comes from the cow's back leg, specifically the lean muscle. As such, it's one of the leanest cuts of steak on the market. If you want plenty of protein without much fat, the eye of round is a solid option. It's also great for picky eaters who don't like gristly meat. Plus, its versatility means you can slice it thin for sandwiches, cube it for stewed meat, or slow-cook it whole for Sunday dinner.
The eye of round steak may require some attention to achieve the desired tenderness. But unlike other lean cuts, most commenters had positive things to say, even despite the extra cooking effort this cut often requires. One fan in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community described it as "good" but noted that it "definitely needs to be tenderized." This pretty much sums it up — while not a premium steak, a little love turns this cut into a great value option. We recommend taking an extra five minutes to pound this steak with a meat mallet or letting it sit in a marinade overnight. As a leaner cut, you'll want to slice it against the grain after cooking for more tender bites.
Worst: Black Angus Top Sirloin Steak
Top sirloin comes from the rear portion of the cow's back, between the loin and the round section. It has a smooth, rectangular shape and significant thickness, as well as often being bordered by fat on one edge. It's known for being lean and affordable, and Aldi's top sirloin delivers in both regards. However, this was a tricky steak to classify. Reviews were fairly mixed, but ultimately, they veered more toward the negative.
For starters, top sirloin is notorious for being tough and chewy. Many chefs would argue this is simply due to incorrect cooking methods. But despite following recommended preparation techniques, many shoppers were still disappointed. They described this cut as tough, even after tenderizing and salt brining. And although Aldi's top sirloin delivers that characteristic beefy flavor, it doesn't quite match the rich taste of the chain's skirt or strip steaks.
Plus, since Aldi's top sirloin is thick and lean, it's tricky to cook in a pan. You may end up with extra crisp edges and an undercooked center or burnt edges by the time the middle reaches medium rare. Shoppers have claimed that you can find superior, easier-to-prepare top sirloins in other stores. One Redditor shared, "I would say the Costco ones cook up a little better for me, due to the thickness." But if you're loyal to Aldi, the chain has options with far better reviews, so skip the top sirloin in favor of other cuts.
Best: Grass Fed Ribeye Steak
If you're a health-conscious consumer with a penchant for grass-fed beef, we've got good news! Aldi's Grass Fed Ribeye Steak has plenty of positive reviews. As its name suggests, this cut of steak comes from the cow's ribs. But unlike Aldi's other ribeye steak, this version comes from cattle raised on pastures rather than grain feedlots. This may be healthier since grass-fed beef typically has a lower fat content, more omega-3 fatty acids, and higher levels of certain vitamins.
Customers have praised the price and flavor of these grass-fed ribeyes. On a Facebook group dedicated to Aldi fans, the words "delicious" and "yummy" came up several times and a first-time buyer promised they'd return for more. However, it's important to note that grass-fed beef isn't for everyone. The difference in cattle's diet noticeably affects meat. On the same Facebook post, a savvy steak consumer summed it up well: "If you are from the Midwest and have always eaten corn-fed, you probably won't like grass-fed beef. Grass-fed isn't as tender or juicy, [the] texture is different and tastes gamey." If you're used to grass-fed beef, we recommend adding this cut to your cart. If you prefer the classic ribeye flavor, reach for Aldi's regular version instead.
Worst: Grass Fed New York Strip Steak
Let's get one thing straight: We love both grass-fed beef and New York strip steak. Unfortunately, customers claim that Aldi's Grass Fed New York Strip Steak is unreliable. Several Aldi regulars noticed that this cut of grass-fed beef used to be impressive, but has taken a turn in recent years. They now claim that the quality is hit or miss and seems to be declining overall.
One redditor reminisced on the previous quality of Aldi's grass-fed New York Strip steak. "One time I found a strip steak at Aldi that had almost [wagyu] level marbling and I've been searching for that high ever since." We're not sure they found that quality again since recent comments tend to be negative. On Facebook, this cut is described as "tough," with one person explaining, "I marinated mine for hours in buttermilk and spices and it was still too hard to chew."
If you're a grass-fed fan, we suggest trying the ribeye steak, which has received more positive shoutouts online. Those insisting on trying Aldi's Grass Fed New York Strip Steak should cook it appropriately. Since grass-fed meat tends to be leaner, we suggest cooking it at lower temperatures and for a shorter duration. Hopefully, this will help the meat retain more moisture and that strip steak flavor we love.
Methodology
Aldi offers a long list of fresh beef products, but we focused purely on the chain's steaks. That meant avoiding beef prepared in other ways, like ground beef, shaved steak, and stew meat.
After reviewing forums, social media, and food reviews on websites and blogs, we noticed that 10 cuts of steak were most frequently mentioned online. Given the larger pool of customer comments, we honed in on these 10 steaks. We read countless customer reviews to find a consensus for each type. If a particular cut received mostly positive or negative reviews, it was deemed the best or worst, respectively. Then, we dug into these reviews to understand what sparked these opinions, focusing on flavor, texture, value, and ease of cooking.