13 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Cooking Bacon In The Oven

While the traditional method of preparing bacon rashers is on the frying pan, it's by no means the only option. An alternative approach is baking bacon in the oven — a preparation method that has plenty of benefits, making it a favorite among many home chefs. Not only is it the preferred cooking method for large batches of bacon, oven-baking doesn't require the constant attention of stovetop cooking, letting you get on with other culinary tasks. The oven also provides consistent heat, resulting in more even cooking and perfectly crispy, golden strips.

Although oven-baking rashers is usually pretty hands-off, several common mistakes can spoil what would otherwise be a mouthwatering batch of crispy bacon. From using the wrong type of bacon to improper storage techniques, overlooking minor details can turn a simple cooking experience into a complete disaster, not to mention ruin your streaks of pork.

Whether you are a pro or completely new to baking bacon in the oven, there is always room for improvement. Ready to find out about how you can elevate your bacon-baking game? Take a look at our list of the most common mistakes made by home chefs when cooking bacon in the oven and how to avoid them.