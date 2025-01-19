Julia Child's Bacon Technique For Less Salty Quiche Lorraine

Are you a lover of all things quiche, from the fine and fancy to the leftover ingredient smorgasbord that you can throw together with your leftovers? Are you a fan of the esteemed Julia Child, well known for her deep love of French cuisine and for essentially pioneering the booming genre of cooking for a camera that's still popular to this day? If the answer is yes and yes, have I got a treat for you. Allow me to present Julia Child's take on the classic quiche Lorraine.

There are a few key differences between today's quiche Lorraine and the version Julia Child makes. First, there's not a sliver of onion or shred of cheese in sight. These additions actually happened after Julia Child's time, even though they became so popular that they're now synonymous with the quiche itself. Second, the bacon. She blanches her bacon in about an inch of water for around five minutes at a medium simmer, rinsing it off in cold water once done. Only then does she throw it into a dry pan to crisp it up. This strips away excess fat, smoke flavoring, and salt, but does it improve the overall quiche Lorraine experience?