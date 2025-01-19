Julia Child's Bacon Technique For Less Salty Quiche Lorraine
Are you a lover of all things quiche, from the fine and fancy to the leftover ingredient smorgasbord that you can throw together with your leftovers? Are you a fan of the esteemed Julia Child, well known for her deep love of French cuisine and for essentially pioneering the booming genre of cooking for a camera that's still popular to this day? If the answer is yes and yes, have I got a treat for you. Allow me to present Julia Child's take on the classic quiche Lorraine.
There are a few key differences between today's quiche Lorraine and the version Julia Child makes. First, there's not a sliver of onion or shred of cheese in sight. These additions actually happened after Julia Child's time, even though they became so popular that they're now synonymous with the quiche itself. Second, the bacon. She blanches her bacon in about an inch of water for around five minutes at a medium simmer, rinsing it off in cold water once done. Only then does she throw it into a dry pan to crisp it up. This strips away excess fat, smoke flavoring, and salt, but does it improve the overall quiche Lorraine experience?
How does Julia Child's quiche stand up to the passage of time?
Let's preface this by saying that if you love yourself some greasy, salty bacon, then blanching it may not be the move to make. If you're used to the bombastic flavors of a modern quiche Lorraine, you'll want to adjust your expectations, too. This version of the quiche is all about delicate taste and the accentuation of your milk, eggs, bacon, and butter. The result is a refined quiche with a silky-smooth texture and just a touch of crunch from the crispy bacon, but without the overwhelming notes of tangy onion or smoked bacon salt. It's certainly not tasteless, but the flavors it relies on are like a subtle symphony instead of a pungent pop.
Ultimately, Julia Child's quiche Lorraine is a real treat. When combined with a luxuriously flaky homemade crust and crowned with high-quality butter, it becomes a quiche so decadent that you won't even miss the salt you washed away in that bacon blanching. While it might not be for everyone, give it a try before you knock it. See for yourself what a difference blanching your bacon can make in elevating the complexity of your quiche. Take one step closer to Julia Child's kitchen and enjoy the quiche recipe she herself championed. You may be surprised by how much you love it.