The French Restaurant That Served Julia Child A Life-Changing Meal

In an age where recipe videos keep getting weirder, there are moments when classic cooking shows like Julia Child's "The French Chef" on PBS feel wonderfully nostalgic. As one of the most beloved chefs, authors, and television personalities in the U.S., Julia Child inspired generations to cook. Most people have little idea that Julia Child's route to gastronomical stardom did, in fact, begin quite far from the kitchen.

Born in 1912 to a wealthy family in Pasadena, California, Julia initially pursued history at Smith College, then moved to New York City to work as an advertising copywriter after graduation. Her life took a dramatic turn during World War II, where she joined OSS (the CIA's precursor) and then met Paul Child, a diplomat with a passion for gourmet food, while serving in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). They later married in 1948 and Paul's position with the U.S. Foreign Service took them to France. It was here, at La Couronne in Rouen, the very first restaurant Julia and Paul dined after landing in France, that Julia experienced a meal that changed her life forever.

At La Couronne in Rouen, Julia was being greeted with savory oysters, Chablis, and sole meunière. She later wrote about it in her book "My Life in France," recalling that she was absolutely captivated, calling it "the most exciting meal of my life". In 1949, Julia enrolled at the renowned Le Cordon Bleu, sparking her journey into French cuisine and her rise as a culinary icon.