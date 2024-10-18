How Fat Flashing Makes For An Even Better Steak

No matter how easy or difficult your cut of meat is, a juicy, flavorful steak is always the goal. One of the many techniques for making the perfect steak is fat flashing because it yields both a crusty outside and a tender inside.

Matthew Kreider, executive chef at Steak 954, a steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, knows a thing or two about the benefits of fat flashing a steak and has kindly shared his expertise with The Takeout. For the less carnivorous but still curious readers, fat flashing is when you take the leftover oil or grease in a pan that was used to cook the steak and pour it over the finished steak just before serving it.

"Flashing a steak after it rests is a really professional step in the cooking process," says Kreider. The 'flashing' part of fat flashing is often done with steaks in restaurants, but the fat incorporation is a best of both worlds sort of strategy. When chefs allow a steak to rest, it can unfortunately cause a decline in the crust's quality; but fat flashing fixes that. So, keep your pan hot and ready because after just a few minutes of rest, you're going to want to give your steak a quick grease bath of rejuvenation.