16 Iconic Northern California Restaurants You Need To Visit At Least Once

Visiting Northern California? Checking out the local culinary scene is a must. California is an agricultural state with a diverse population, which equals some seriously delicious food. As a local, I know there are so many restaurants that it's hard to know where to begin. So, to help you out, I've narrowed it down to 16 iconic establishments spread across a region.

If you're not from here, you might wonder where this region actually begins. There's no official boundary or sign on the highway announcing your arrival to Northern California. For the sake of this article, I went with the Highway 99 marker colloquially called "Where the Palm Meets the Pine": About ten miles north of Fresno, a palm and a pine stand side by side, symbolizing the divide between California's southern and northern halves. Cross into pine country, and you'll notice the culture and cuisine begin to shift.

What makes each place so iconic? Each has stood the test of time, and earned a loyal following among both locals, and tourists. They all tell the story of Northern California through their food, atmosphere, and history. Our list spans the entire region, and includes everything from historic diners to Michelin-starred fine dining. Regardless of budget or address, if you're in NorCal, you're never too far from an iconic NorCal eatery.