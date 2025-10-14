The Best French Restaurant In Every State

In recent years, French cuisine in France itself has earned a reputation for stuffiness due to codification. Fortunately, American chefs, some of whom are French transplants, are elevating this gastronomic tradition to new heights. Since American chefs are liberated from the pressure of tradition in France, they're free to innovate as much as they want.

American-French restaurants, for instance, are often influenced by their regional environment — whether it's New England or the Mississippi Delta — which means French fare stateside has wonderful touches of local ingredients and traditions. The classic dishes are still second to none, and refinement continues to get more and more impressive. A focus on seasonal ingredients, for instance, has become more common. Thus, when it comes to French food, we're getting the best of both worlds: old-school methods with contemporary style. French cuisine is so esteemed, and so many chefs are trained in its traditions, that every American state has several French restaurants. But, in each state, there's always one that stands out among the rest.