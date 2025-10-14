The Best French Restaurant In Every State
In recent years, French cuisine in France itself has earned a reputation for stuffiness due to codification. Fortunately, American chefs, some of whom are French transplants, are elevating this gastronomic tradition to new heights. Since American chefs are liberated from the pressure of tradition in France, they're free to innovate as much as they want.
American-French restaurants, for instance, are often influenced by their regional environment — whether it's New England or the Mississippi Delta — which means French fare stateside has wonderful touches of local ingredients and traditions. The classic dishes are still second to none, and refinement continues to get more and more impressive. A focus on seasonal ingredients, for instance, has become more common. Thus, when it comes to French food, we're getting the best of both worlds: old-school methods with contemporary style. French cuisine is so esteemed, and so many chefs are trained in its traditions, that every American state has several French restaurants. But, in each state, there's always one that stands out among the rest.
Alabama: Chez Fonfon
Alabama native and multiple James Beard award-winning chef Frank Stitt brings a reverence for Southern ingredients to his French restaurant. For example, the Thursday special is a fan-favorite French-American South hybrid plate of crab cake with haricots verts and white butter. Classic French dishes include escargots, steak tartare, and ratatouille. A dessert infused with Southern tradition is the coconut pecan cake with vanilla bean crème anglaise.
(205) 939-3221
2007 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
Alaska: Crow's Nest
Praised for its commitment to traditional fine cuisine, this beloved Anchorage establishment boasts breathtaking views from its dining room. The foie gras, one of the often misunderstood French dishes, comes with an olive oil muffin, pistachio butter, and pickled cherries. We love the dishes with more subtle French touches, such as bone marrow with rhubarb compote, halibut with caper beurre blanc, and steak with king crab and béarnaise sauce.
captaincook.com/dining/crows-nest
(907) 276-6000
939 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Sottise
This Best of Phoenix winner is a French-inspired bistro with an exceptional 100-bottle wine list. Oysters and champagne, a centuries-old pairing, offer a great way to start the meal. Seafood lovers can follow the course with vibrant escargot in a buttery garlic sauce. Baked brie with poached pear and honey is a great option for the table. For your entrée, go with the beef bourguignon with horseradish crema.
(602) 254-6378
1025 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arkansas: Bistro 16
Duck meat pies with charred onion crème fraîche, sausage and Gruyère croquettes, and a daily cheese selection open the menu at the customer-praised Bistro 16. The escargot en croute — snails in puff pastry — are especially popular. The entrée menu features French classics like roasted chicken breast and filet mignon, as well as the Southern dish of sautéed redfish with a French touch of lemon butter sauce.
(479) 334-7777
101 W Johnson Ave Ste B, Springdale, AR 72764
California: The French Laundry
The French Laundry is legendary, marrying French methods with incredibly fresh ingredients. In its three-star review, the Michelin Guide gushes that it may be the nation's greatest kitchen. The chef's tasting menu (on the day of writing this piece) begins with a sabayon of pearl tapioca, oysters, and caviar. It only gets better from there with a diverse menu — herb-roasted prime rib and Japanese wagyu, to name a few dishes — utilizing elevated French techniques.
(707) 944-2380
6640 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
Colorado: Bistro Barbès
Bistro Barbès's Moroccan Nicoise salad with baba ghanoush and Palestinian grilled cheese reflects the Middle Eastern flavors interwoven in the classic French dishes at this frequently praised Denver hotspot. The bistro draws inspiration from the Parisian neighborhood of Barbès, which has a robust North African population. For instance, its cassoulet (a stew originating in the south of France) with duck leg confit features Aleppo peppers and orange-glazed green beans.
(720) 398-8085
5021 E 28th Ave, Denver, CO 80207
Connecticut: Union League Cafe
Dubbed a classic and a perennial Connecticut Magazine "Best of" winner, Union League has served Parisian-style cuisine for decades. Yellowfin tuna tartare is on the raw menu, and starters include foie gras with black mission fig and port wine gel, plus onion soup made with three onions and three cheeses. When it comes to dessert, order off the main menu — which includes a daily soufflé — during dinner or head next door to Union League's French-style pastry shop if you're there earlier in the day.
(203) 562-4299
1032 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06510
Delaware: Le Cavalier at the Green Room
Chef Tyler Akin sought to revive the Hotel Du Pont's Green Room with French fare that hews to tradition but with more contemporary food that nods toward North Africa. Mission accomplished — Le Cavalier has been rated as one of the best hotel restaurants around. The menu will satisfy lovers of classic fare, but we also appreciate the more innovative dishes like the roasted lamb with ratatouille seasoned with a ras al hanout spice mix.
(302) 594-3154
42 W 11th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida: L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
This two-star Michelin spot is part of the culinary empire operating under the name of the legendary late French chef Joël Robuchon. There are several menus to choose from, but the Michelin Guide recommends the seasonal prix fixe, whose fall 2025 courses included sea urchin, tartare-style wagyu with buckwheat cream, and a dessert made of Guanaja chocolate crémeux, white chocolate ice cream, and crumbled Oreos.
(305) 402-9070
151 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137
Georgia: Bistro Niko
Bistro Niko, named a Best of the City winner by The Atlantan, specializes in traditional dishes. Thus, this is the spot to feel like you're in a classic Parisian bistro. Lighter fare includes a trio of tartes, such as the mushroom and truffle tarte with Gruyère and fontina. The French onion soup looks irresistible with its crispy cheese topping, while gougères evoke the best of fragrant French baking. Lastly, the wine menu is impressively long.
(404) 261-6456
3344 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Hawaii: Nature Waikiki
This Hale 'Aina Award winner is a farm-to-table restaurant concept dedicated to supporting farmers and using local, sustainable ingredients, making sure 30% of the menu is plant-based. The plant-based tasting menu features veggie tartare vichyssoise, ratatouille, French onion soup gratin, and charcoal-battered hearts of palm. Non-vegan options include a chicken liver mousse with guava confit, beef tartare with cornichon, and oysters with ocean gelée. This is French fare à la the aloha spirit.
(808) 212-9282
413 Seaside Ave #2F, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Bacquet's French Cuisine
Recognized by some as the best French restaurant in Idaho, Bacquet's menu features classic dishes like steak Diane with potatoes au gratin, as well as escargot based on the French-raised chef's grandmother's recipe. Alongside the greatest hits are some interesting innovations, such as the ratatouille pappardelle pasta (which can be prepared spicy) and the flatbread with seafood and crème fraiche. Other favorites include the prime rib French dip and croissant bread pudding.
(208) 577-6238
1117 E Winding Creek Dr #150, Eagle, ID 83616
Illinois: Brindille
This highly rated spot features upscale French cuisine at its finest. We recommend the roasted chicken with a medley of olive oil-braised vegetables, or, if you want to splurge, go for the roast lacquered duck breast. The oysters are a must; beautifully plated, they're topped with pink grapefruit-cider vinegar sorbet, smoked trout roe, pink peppercorns, and lemon oil. End your meal with a cheese selection with toast and preserves.
(312) 595-1616
534 N Clark St, Chicago, IL, 60654
Indiana: Petite Chou
French food isn't just for dinner. This local favorite, helmed by a multiple James Beard semifinalist, is a great spot for brunch. Duck fat pomme frites (add truffled Parmesan for extra indulgence), steak frites, and mussels with garlic and cherry tomato confit are great options. You can also try French-style omelettes, sweet crepes, and a croque monsieur with ham, Gruyère, mornay, and chives. Champagne is available to really get your brunch going. Or, order a cocktail pitcher.
(317) 259-0765
823 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Iowa: Café Madeleine
Chef David Baruthio has achieved envied heights in the restaurant world, earning a Bib Gourmand from the Michelin Guide and placing as a James Beard semifinalist twice. Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, he sold his popular French restaurant. In 2025, he debuted the tasting menu-focused Café Madeleine. The menu changes every six weeks, but opening night included an amuse-bouche, Nicoise salad, braised beef short rib boeuf bourguignon, and cheese with confit pears and beets.
(515) 815-0924
218 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Georges French Bistro
The lunch menu at Wichita's first-ever James Beard semifinalist restaurant has classics such as steak frites, composed of prime Kansas City striploin and truffle fries. The similarly protein-heavy evening menu offers seared chicken breast, Lyonnaise-style crispy pork, potato-encrusted salmon, a Parmesan and almond-encrusted rainbow trout, and a 14-ounce ribeye. Balance the meat and fish with a great salad, such as the mixed greens with fresh strawberries, toasted pecans, and goat cheese crumbles.
(316) 831-1325
4618 E Central Ave #50, Wichita, KS 67208
Kentucky: Le Relais
The exceptionally rated Le Relais offers unparalleled French gastronomy. This is where you go for special occasions. Start with the snails in garlic herb butter (aka escargots de Bourgogne) or steak tartare. Then move on to a filet mignon finished with bordelaise demi or the shrimp pasta served Provencal-style with olives, sun-dried tomatoes, anchovies, and capers. Leave room for the Parisian-style bread pudding, stirred with brandy. Order a glass of French wine, such as Bordeaux merlot, for an additional treat.
(502) 451-9020
2817 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205
Louisiana: Saint Claire
In the 2025 best restaurants list by The New York Times, we love the critic's description of Saint Claire: "It's as if the trip to this stylish country refuge of antiques, oak trees, and dark roux gumbo passed through Western Europe." The ambience provides the perfect setting for a seasonal-minded menu that features dishes such as duck and andouille gumbo, oysters, and sugary crepes with figs and langherino.
(504) 766-9316
1300 Richland Rd. New Orleans, LA 70114
Maine: Chez Rosa
This cozy spot is rated highly by diners, in part for offering great value for your buck. We love the compact menu, which suggests it's doing a few things very well. Order the bread with thyme brown butter, herb-salted French fries (which are arguably actually Belgian), and Maine oysters in red wine mignonette. Add the Lyonnaise sausage and chicken liver pâté if you're feeling extra hungry before ordering the likes of steak frites for your entrée.
(207) 204-0183
173 Port Rd, Kennebunk, ME 04043
Maryland: Laperaux
Ask for the acclaimed chef's daily special, and you may be served sea bass en papillote (fish cooked in a parchment envelope), a lamb, duck, and pork white bean cassoulet stew, or herb-crusted prime rib. The regular menu is equally tempting, with pork belly in a red wine demiglace, a starter that sets the mood for the refined dishes to follow. Try the medium-rare steak au poivre or the crispy duck confit with cranberry-infused wine jus.
(240)-912-3100
18056 Mateny Rd, Germantown, MD 20874
Massachusetts: Bernadette
Bostonians are encouraged to trek out to Salem for Bernadette, where the menu emphasizes local, seasonal ingredients. The husband in the married duo that oversees the place has a background in French cuisine and even worked for the legendary French chef Daniel Boulud. A sample menu may feature cured ham with cantaloupe melon, fruits de mer spaghetti, and other creative dishes. Leave room for dessert, including a Paris-Brest with whipped fromage blanc.
(978) 224-2976
65 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970
Michigan: Bar Pigalle
The award-winning Bar Pigalle serves playfully crafted French fare in seasonal menus. There's a tasting menu upon request, but we suggest ordering a la carte. Fun dishes include duck confit with fig balsamic agrodolce and cauliflower gratin with béchamel, one of the mothers of French sauces. Round out the meal with a chocolate tart and one of the delicious cocktails, such as Eiffel Sour with Pierre Ferrand 1840.
(313) 497-9200
2915 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota: Bûcheron
A 2025 Best New Restaurant James Beard winner, Bûcheron has made a splash since opening. The hype is well-earned with a creative menu featuring pappardelle swimming in Vadouvan (a French-India-inspired curry) with rabbit ragout, roasted turnips in a bone marrow vinaigrette and crab apple-ginger puree, and a venison tartare with poached egg yolk. The pommes dauphines with gruyère is a great side.
(612) 255-5632
4257 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Mississippi: Siren Social Club
The speakeasy vibes add to the allure of this top-rated spot, but we prefer the outdoor seating with the classic Parisian bistro chairs. The beef tartare with duck egg yolk and the 1000-layer potatoes (traditionally known as pavé de pommes) with basil pesto first caught our eye. Caviar service is available and affordable, and customers rave about the oysters with mignonette and buttered crackers.
(228) 678-1000
1409 24th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501
Missouri: La Bonne Bouchée
A Best of St. Louis winner, La Bonne Bouchée pays homage to Parisian cafes' casual atmosphere and fine foods. The menu has something for all hours of the day, but come for lunch and order the quiche Lorraine and the French onion soup. Round out the meal with a pastry, like the Baba au Rhum, or one of their assortment of stuffed croissants.
(314) 576-6606
12344 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Montana: Boxcar Bistro
This popular spot has an old-school fancy saloon look that is perfectly made for our Instagram-snapping dining era. The menu is just as refined and more on the pricey end, but this is an ideal spot for a special occasion. Order one of the caviar services, which comes with blinis and crème fraîche. Entrees are mainly for carnivores, but there's a risotto made with the chef's vegetable choices.
(406) 551-4166
875 Wyoming St, Suite 101, Missoula, MT 59801
Nebraska: Le Voltaire
The wine list is large and exceptional, and even includes some of the best (and priciest) bottles. And the menu recommends which wines pair best. So if you can afford it, this Best of Omaha winner is the place to splurge. But even the budget-conscious can have a wonderful time by ordering moderately priced glasses to savor alongside baked escargots, lamb sirloin in blueberry sauce, and lemon lavender parfait.
(402) 934-9374
569 N 155th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68154
Nevada: L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Adhering to the concepts of the late chef Joël Robuchon — part of the global empire of high-end and often Michelin-starred restaurants in his image — this is the spot for exceptional French fare on the Las Vegas Strip. Popular dishes include the foie gras stuffed with quail, beef cheek salad with wasabi vinaigrette, and a row of tarts for dessert.
mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/latelier-joel-robuchon-french-restaurant.html
(702) 891-7358
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: The Restaurant at Burdick's
Called New Hampshire's best-kept secret, this French bistro is owned by New Hampshire resident and celebrated documentarian Ken Burns. The charming 12-table dining room set the ambiance for the refined dishes, which are wonderfully plated. Order the menu's classics: French onion soup, Gruyère omelet, quiche Lorraine, and steak frites with Bordelaise sauce are some great choices. Brunch is a good time, too, with brioche French toast.
(603) 756-9058
47 Main St B, Walpole, NH 03608
New Jersey: Latour
This Best of New Jersey winner also boasts an award-winning wine selection, essential for a great French restaurant. The four-course tasting menu, periodically available, offers plenty of great choices per course. We tend to prefer a la carte and recommend pan-seared foie gras with toasted brioche, roasted beet salad with goat cheese fondue, and the apricot-glazed duck breast. And a chocolate mousse cake to end the meal.
(201) 445-5056
6 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450
New Mexico: Clafoutis
Since it's named after a famous French dessert, we first turned to the back of the menu. Fruit tarts, the classic Napoleon, chocolate raspberry cake, and plenty of others await at this family-owned customer favorite. Order one of their quiches, such as the asparagus with ham. Embrace the French country vibe with the charming wood basket cagette with salad, bread, pate, sliced meats, and the dessert of the day.
(505) 988-1809
333 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507
New York: Le Veau d'Or
This Michelin-recommended restaurant has been serving elegant French fare since the early 1930s. There's an old Hollywood vibe, as if you can imagine Liz Taylor and Marlon Brando eating here. Recommended dishes include the chicken in a buttery tarragon sauce. The duck breast with cherry sauce is mouthwatering. And make sure to save room for elegant desserts, like the apple tart with a scoop of ice cream.
(646) 386-7608
129 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022
North Carolina: Jolie
Reserve a spot on La Rooftop, tastefully designed with a custom canopy. Inspired by a family trip to Paris and helmed by a five-time James Beard semifinalist, this Raleigh favorite sets a beautiful ambiance for the small and thoughtful menu. And the braised rabbit and spiced butternut squash salad make for an ideal dinner. There are elegant cocktails, wines, and a pear cider to complement your meal.
(919) 803-7221
620 N. Person Street, Raleigh, NC 27604
North Dakota: Michele's Table
Sadly, there aren't many options for French restaurants in North Dakota. Fortunately, there's Michele's Table, which gets a perfect review from nearly everyone who eats here. Try ham and double Brie on a baguette, which now has UNESCO heritage status. The salads are richly topped, such as the La Cosette with couscous and vegetables. Finally, join its evening French wine-tasting with appetizers and desserts.
(701) 371-7610
1414 12th Ave N, Suite J, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: L'Albatros
A Best of Cleveland winner in the French restaurant category, L'Albatros resides in a charming red and white old carriage house on the campus of Case Western University. You'll find both classic French fare and some innovative twists, too. The latter includes a savory French toast with wild mushroom ragout stew and balsamic syrup. And we like the pizza with confit chicken, St. Paulin cheese, melted leeks, and truffle butter.
(216) 791-7880
11401 Bellflower Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106
Oklahoma: Fait Maison
There's more than one menu at this James Beard semifinalist, but take a seat in the patio named in honor of Chef Olivier Bouzerand's first restaurant in a fishing village on the coast of the French Basque Country. The menu is helpfully divided into first, second, and dessert courses. Try the classic Cordon Bleu veal wrapped in Comte cheese and ham. For dessert, try the crème brûlée with Madagascar Bourbon vanilla.
152 E 5th St #3832, Edmond, OK 73034
Oregon: L'Orange
Praised by the local and national press, L'Orange has been described as having the feel of a supper club, but with a refined kitchen. The seasonal menu features small, medium, and large plates. The small Tête de Moine rosette with honeyed hazelnut is recommended as the perfect way to commence or end your meal. Medium plate beans are served with pistachio puree, and the boneless duck is elevated with peach relish.
(503) 880-5682
2005 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: A.Kitchen
Founded by a James Beard award-winning restaurateur, this is French cuisine creatively interpreted at one of Philadelphia's finest restaurants. We love the gougère with a kick of black pepper, pearl oysters with spicy vegetable mignonette, and chicken liver toast with mission fig butter and smoked almonds. The menu continues to entice as you move on down to the chickpea pansies with eggplant tahini and the carrots with stone fruit harissa.
(215) 825-7030
135 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rhode Island: Pot au Feu
The Providence Journal praises Pot au Feu as the most authentically French restaurant in the city. Ask about the Beaujolais Nouveau dinners, a November tradition marking red wine released right after harvest. Pot au Feu is the only New England restaurant to receive a shipment. Try the sampling of all three pâtés: truffled mushrooms, chicken liver, and smoked bluefish. Pair with lamb shank braised in wine.
(401) 273-8953
44 Custom House St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Scoundrel
Scoundrel's main courses are wonderful, but we're so taken in by the hors d'oeuvres and sides that we'd rather order a bunch of them. For gras and duck liver mousse with caramelized brioche, walnut mustard, and blackberries is one great option. So are duck fat fries and broiled oysters with chili butter at this James Beard semifinalist.
(864) 283-0095
18 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601
South Dakota: Parker's Bistro
One of the top-rated restaurants in Sioux Falls, customers recommend the fish of the day. The Nicoise salad is one of the more impressive we've seen, with tuna, egg, potato, capers, radish, and plenty of other ingredients with a pepperoncini vinaigrette. It goes nicely with a beef filet with pink peppercorn sauce and mashed potatoes.
(605) 275-7676
210 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Once Upon a Time in France
The whimsical name, bistro chairs, tin ceiling, and checkerboard flooring create a welcoming environment. The menu is endearing as well. All the classics are here, so order Lyon's famous dried salami with baguette to start, follow up with filet mignon and mousse de foie gras, and grab the popular French beer Kronenbourg 1664. Everything comes together beautifully here. No wonder it has earned so much good press.
(615) 649-8284
1102 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Texas: Le Calamar
Influenced by the flavors of Texas, this French bistro-brasserie has been praised as one of Austin's best restaurants. The menu changes, but a sample menu may include chicken liver parfait with preserved blackberries and homemade toast, wagyu bavette with sweet Texas onion, and pan-roasted chicken with chestnut mushrooms. The chicken wings are prepared à la Koffman, in reference to the famous French chef Pierre Koffman's elevated techniques toward common food.
1600 S 1st St Suite 100, Austin, TX 78704
Utah: Brasserie 7452
This brasserie, set in the mountain resort of Park City, is Utah's premier destination for French gastronomy. The dining room features an open fireplace and panoramic views. The elegant menu focuses on a few starters and mains, such as champagne shrimp salad and steak au poivre with truffle fries, respectively. The ham, butter, and mustard sandwich with brie (which isn't going extinct, but may change) is delicious.
srdvdining.com/brasserie7452-deer-valley-utah-restaurant
(435) 940-5700
2300 Deer Crest Estates Dr, Park City, UT 84060
Vermont: Bistro de Margot
This Burlington-based, award-winning bistro serves a three-course prix fixe menu that changes weekly. For its price of $78, it is quite the deal. A daily amuse-bouche is served before you choose a starter. One look at the peppercorn cream sauce over hanger steak, and we knew our main. And Bronzino fillet with white asparagus and white wine sauce is similarly a feast for the eyes and taste buds.
(802) 863-5200
126 College Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: The Inn at Little Washington
Not enough superlatives exist to describe The Inn. This Northern Virginia Michelin three-star establishment, frequented by presidents, takes French gastronomy to a whole other level. The classics include the ratatouille and roasted garlic custard baked in an egg shell, and Chartreuse of Savoy Cabbage with Maine lobster. Michelin praises the roaming cheese and bread carts as an example of rare, true fine dining.
(540) 675-3800
309 Middle St, Washington, VA 22747
Washington: Le Pichet
Judged by food critics as one of Seattle's best restaurants, Le Pichet is a gem that not only has the typical lunch and dinner menu one expects, but also a breakfast menu. Dark chocolate melted on baguettes and goat cheese beignets are a proper way to start the day. But there's also pork pate with honey and walnut, air-dried ham from the French Basque region, and a seasonal dessert and Parisian-style hot chocolate.
(206) 256-1499
1933 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: The French Goat
Beloved by customers, The French Goat's brunch menu stays fresh with the soup of the day, plat du jour, and even daily creme brûlée. The dishes are well-seasoned, such as the duck leg confit with cardamom and apricot. And the French Goat Burger with a ground short rib and tenderloin patty on an asiago bun is a wonderful take on an American classic.
(304) 647-1052
290 Lafayette St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Wisconsin: Lake Park Bistro
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel praises Lake Park Bistro as one of the city's finest dining establishments, where plates are as beautiful as Lake Michigan. The award-winning 23-page, all-French wine and champagne list has a perfect match for whatever you order. The four-course Haute Bistro menu is a great value with options for every course. For the main, we recommend the pan-seared veal tenderloin with potato puree and braised Swiss chard.
bartolottas.com/lake-park-bistro
(414) 962-6300
3133 E Newberry Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Wyoming: Le Rêve
This James Beard semifinalist has an a la carte chef's menu. Choose one of the raw bar options, which includes oysters and caviar, then move on to Act 1. We recommend the French five-onion soup, a rarefied take on a classic. Act Two presents five options, including wagyu beer tartare with white truffle oil. Duck confit and pork belly casserole await in Act Three.
(307) 306-0505
1 E Alger St, Sheridan, WY 82801
Methodology
French restaurants are some of the most common dining establishments in the country. And recent years have seen many of them embrace more innovative approaches and techniques, which have elevated the gastronomic heritage. That gave a lot to consider when writing this list.
We searched broadly for those restaurants that were at the top of the game, whether it was an admirably creative approach to traditional cooking or doing the classic dishes in the most refined, exceptional manner.
We surveyed customer reviews and food editors' picks, both locally and nationally, to narrow down our selection. We complemented such reviews with distinctions, such as the Michelin Guide, James Beard Foundation, and other awards, including wine list honors, which are essential to a good French restaurant. Lastly, we considered the reputation of chefs to determine if they have really made their name in French cuisine.
Overall, we considered several factors in determining which French restaurant is truly the best in the entire state.