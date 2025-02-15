France has become so thoroughly associated with cuisine, from Julia Child to "Ratatouille," that it's easy to forget that a lot of what we consider "French" foods aren't actually French. Croissants? They were originally made in Vienna. French toast, hopefully cooked in butter and not oil? That's an ancient Roman recipe. French crullers? More like Dutch crullers.

You might be saying right now, "Why, for crying out loud!" (We don't know you, so we're just assuming you talk like Jimmy Stewart.) "Next you'll tell me French fries aren't really French." Well, you might want to sit down for this next part.

French fries, those delectable slices of fried potato (preferably russets) perfect for dipping in ketchup or mayonnaise, were (according to some) created in Belgium. That's right — not content with giving the world waffles, Brussels sprouts, and "Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commence, 1080 Bruxelles," Belgium brought us one of the most popular foods in the world. So why do we call them French fries? Depending on who you ask, it's either because of American soldiers in World War I, or because — plot twist — they really are French.