Why Escargot Is Considered Seafood

Though escargots are most known for their presence in and significance to French cuisine, they are harvested and enjoyed throughout the world, especially in Europe, North Africa, India, and in Southeast Asia. Each culture has a particular way they like to serve them. For instance, in Morocco you can find them nestled in an aromatic broth, while in India they're often deep fried in a dish called sate kakul.

The start of winter is primetime for eating escargots, as the snails hibernate once the cold weather arrives, which begins a season-long fast. The snails are best and easiest to eat at the beginning of their hibernation because they don't have any processed food in their digestive tract. At other points in the year, this needs to be cleaned out prior to consumption. Snails harvested outside of the winter window are still edible, but they require extra time to pass waste. Because of the ease of winter-season escargots, the snails are a traditional dish in many French holiday feasts.

To prepare the snails, French chefs boil them in their shells, remove the soft interior, cook the meat in a mixture of wine, garlic, and French herbs, and return the bodies back to their shells. If you order a plate of escargots for the first time and are unsure about how to dig in, try using both the snail tongs and fork.