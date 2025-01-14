Here's How To Eat Escargot For The First Time Like A Pro

Escargot is one of those slightly intimidating French dishes you only pretend to know about. But actually, this snail dish isn't all that scary; it's essentially mollusks in a rich, herbaceous sauce. The taste is often described as being similar to mussels or clams, and the snails tend to soak up the flavor of whatever delicious sauce they're swimming in. Taste aside, escargot can be daunting for another reason; it's one of those puzzling foods, like oysters, that you may have no idea how to eat. Luckily, this is an avoidable fate. With a few simple tips, you'll be prepared to dine on escargot anytime, anywhere.

First, let's talk specialized utensils: to eat French-style escargot in the shell, you'll need snail tongs and a snail fork. If you're dining out, both should be provided by the restaurant. The tongs usually look like a petite pair of pliers with kidney bean (or rather, snail shell) shaped jaws. The snail fork is a tiny, two-pronged fork. With your left (or non-dominant) hand, use the snail tongs to grip the shell, and then, holding the snail fork with your other hand, pierce the meat and remove it with a gentle twist. Depending on the size, it's usually best to eat the entire snail in one bite. One more thing: Don't forget to sop up all that delicious sauce with a nice UNESCO-protected French baguette.