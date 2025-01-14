Here's How To Eat Escargot For The First Time Like A Pro
Escargot is one of those slightly intimidating French dishes you only pretend to know about. But actually, this snail dish isn't all that scary; it's essentially mollusks in a rich, herbaceous sauce. The taste is often described as being similar to mussels or clams, and the snails tend to soak up the flavor of whatever delicious sauce they're swimming in. Taste aside, escargot can be daunting for another reason; it's one of those puzzling foods, like oysters, that you may have no idea how to eat. Luckily, this is an avoidable fate. With a few simple tips, you'll be prepared to dine on escargot anytime, anywhere.
First, let's talk specialized utensils: to eat French-style escargot in the shell, you'll need snail tongs and a snail fork. If you're dining out, both should be provided by the restaurant. The tongs usually look like a petite pair of pliers with kidney bean (or rather, snail shell) shaped jaws. The snail fork is a tiny, two-pronged fork. With your left (or non-dominant) hand, use the snail tongs to grip the shell, and then, holding the snail fork with your other hand, pierce the meat and remove it with a gentle twist. Depending on the size, it's usually best to eat the entire snail in one bite. One more thing: Don't forget to sop up all that delicious sauce with a nice UNESCO-protected French baguette.
Other tips for eating escargot
Now that you know how to dine on escargot, let's discuss potential faux pas. First, avoid holding the snail shell with your fingers. This can be seen as impolite and will also be quite difficult because the shell is usually covered in a slippery sauce. Additionally, it's best not to suck the meat directly from the shell if you're concerned with table manners. Lastly, don't grip the escargot too tightly with the tongs as this can cause the snail shell to go flying across the room à la "Pretty Woman."
It's also worth noting that snails aren't just consumed in the form of French-style escargot. Humans have been eating snails for thousands of years. The edible gastropods are a popular delicacy across the globe, from Morocco to Vietnam, and the world's largest snail-eating festival is held annually in Catalonia, Spain. With this in mind, snail-eating customs vary based on culture and preparation. For example, the Spanish often forgo the fancy equipment and simply extract the snail meat using a toothpick. Wherever and however you eat snails, be sure to savor the rich taste of this delicacy.