How To Get Into San Francisco's Notoriously Booked House Of Prime Rib Without A Reservation

When owner Joe Betz took over House of Prime Rib in 1985, he didn't dare mess with the preparation and cooking process for the restaurant's famous prime rib. In fact, HOPR's current mode of operation dates back to 1949, when it originally opened.

It starts with the dry-aging room, where only the best Prime grade beef ribs (as opposed to Choice) age for 21 days under an infrared light. When the chef deems them ready, the ribs are transferred into custom pans which Betz says are custom built for them to fit in the oven. Next, the ribs are covered in coarse rock salt to the point where not even an inch of meat is visible. Paradoxically, this helps the meat to retain moisture while cooking. This step is part of the secret to HOPR's success.

The ribs cook at a medium temperature for 2½ hours in the oven then carefully set out to cool for 2 more hours. After that, the staff uses a wooden oar to break up the rock salt and reveal the beautifully cooked, tender prime rib underneath. From there, it's loaded into the meat cart and served fresh to you — wherever you happen to be seated.