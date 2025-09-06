The Oldest Restaurant In Every State

With such a tremendous volume of restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to pick the perfect place to enjoy a night off from cooking. Steakhouses can be overrated, and even America's best regional fast food chains may lack that particular level of gravitas or novelty being sought. When the regular will not do, look for an exceptional restaurant, like one that's undeniably historical, fascinatingly old, and rich with lore and stories that are just on par with a well-curated menu. We're talking about the oldest restaurants in the United States.

While the U.S. has been a country since the 1770s, it has since grown to comprise 50 states and one district. Every place has its extensive culinary history, including really old restaurants that have been kicking around and staying in business for more than 100 years, thanks to a combination of reputation, good food, and cultural importance. Here are 50 of the oldest restaurants in the United States of America — specifically, each state's longest-running, continuously open eatery.