Why Barbecues Became A 4th Of July Tradition

The typical Fourth of July barbecue is one of the most important traditions in the U.S. But, how did the country decide that grilled meat was the best way to celebrate its Independence? It turns out, unsurprisingly, that it comes from an agglomeration of numerous traditions. English immigrants picked up cooking methods that Indigenous Americans used. The Powhatans, for instance, smoked meats in order to preserve them throughout the harsh winters, and the Caribbean Tainos cooked meats in wooden racks that Spaniards called "barbacoa." Kidnapped West Africans also brought with them a strong heritage of celebrating important dates with smoked, spiced meat. These methods came together in the American South, which was home to Indigenous, European, and African people, and which bordered Spanish colonies. Eventually, something similar to what we would call an "American" barbecue was born.

Before the Civil War, many people in the South commemorated Independence with this delicious food. Louis Hughes, a former slave, wrote in his 1897 memoir "30 Years a Slave — From Bondage to Freedom," that Fourth of July was important in the plantation where he was forced to work. Of course, enslaved people did all the work, but, at least according to Hughes, the date was a welcome celebration where they were allowed to have a feast and enjoy a rare "day off." Interestingly, Hughes' memoir also gives a glimpse of the type of barbecue sauces used during this time, which are very different from the ones we used today.