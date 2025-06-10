Here's The Average Cost Of A BBQ Cookout

It's hard to top summertime cookouts when it comes to casual, relaxing get-togethers with family and friends. Wearing shorts and flip-flops, smelling food cooking on the grill, laughing and talking with music playing, and sipping a cold beer — what could be better? But the laid-back vibe doesn't mean it'll be cheap. International food and agribusiness bank Rabobank released its annual BBQ Index, which showed that the average cost of a backyard barbecue in 2025 will top $100 for the first time.

This year the average cost is $103, up just over 4% from $99 last year, $97 in 2023, and 41% more than in 2018, when it was $73. Rabobank comes up with the average cost each year based on a cookout for 10 adults, with each person having one cheeseburger and one chicken sandwich, each with a slice of American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a bun. They also get two handfuls of chips, two beers, one soda, and a few scoops of ice cream for dessert.

The biggest increase from 2024 is for tomatoes, which cost nearly 17% more, followed by chicken, which is priced, on average, 15.7% higher. The next biggest rise in price after that is for ground beef, which moved up 6.4%. Meanwhile, burger buns had the largest price drop from last year, down a modest 2.7%, followed by cheese at 1.4% and lettuce, which fell by 1.2%.