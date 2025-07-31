Vintage Desserts People Loved In The 1970s

Over the past few decades, this dessert has persisted with slight variations in its ingredients as well as in what people call the chocolatey confection. References to the "Holy Cow Cake" or the "Better Than Sex Cake" appear in cookbooks and on food blogs, but it was originally known by a name having something to do with Robert Redford, one of the most bankable movie stars and lusted after male sex symbols of the 1970s. His appearances in films like "The Way We Were" and "The Sting" were so well-received that he inspired the creation of the "Robert Redford Cake," or "Better Than Robert Redford," or "The Next Best Thing to Robert Redford."

The actor actually had a loose but direct association with the dessert that usually bore his name. Celebrity baker Maida Heatter prepared a cake in a Manhattan restaurant, the story goes, and one night Redford came in and enjoyed it so much that Heatter named it in tribute. That was a chocolate cake made with honey instead of sugar, and that became the basis for a messy dessert with multiple sources of sweetness and chocolate.

While the chocolate cake at the foundation of the Robert Redford cake wasn't always sweetened with honey in its 1970s heyday, it was customarily topped with whipped cream or Cool Whip as well as chopped up candy bars and another topping, like caramel or chocolate sauce. Some intrepid bakers also incorporated a pecan-based pie crust.