14 Breakfast Chain Pancakes Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customer Reviews
Pancakes are a classic breakfast food in the U.S., but they've been a part of the culinary world for longer than you might think. In fact, pancakes could even be a prehistoric concept, first made with wild-growing ingredients and much more rudimentary kitchen tools.
Despite modern conveniences, most flapjack recipes are fairly simple, and some pancakes only require three ingredients. Although they're pretty easy to whip up whenever the craving strikes, not everyone wants to break out the mixing bowls and frying pans. Sometimes the most convenient and budget-friendly option is to order a stack at the restaurant down the street. To give you a better idea of which spots have the skill and which ones fall flat, this ranking lays out the pancakes from 14 popular breakfast chains, from worst to best. The ranking was determined by collecting and analyzing customer opinions from discussion forums like Reddit, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, as well as reviews from other publications.
Black Bear Diner
In 1995, Bruce Dean and Bob Manley started Black Bear Diner to serve comfort food in a nostalgic atmosphere. The eatery offers a few different types of sweet cream pancakes, including the red, white, and blue option. This breakfast item comes with strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream. Even with this patriotic twist, the restaurant's pancakes don't seem to impress or satisfy customers at all.
"How do you become a beloved diner chain when your pancakes are crumbly," one diner complained on a Reddit thread discussing the restaurant. Other Redditors on the same thread described the pancakes as stale or poorly cooked. Similarly, some reviewers on Yelp stated that the pancakes were cold or dry. Another apparent Black Bear Diner customer claimed, "Chipped a tooth eating pancakes. Not sure if it was a piece of glass or what but yeah, haven't been back."
Huddle House
Huddle House is a Georgia-based restaurant chain that has been serving breakfast classics since 1964. The establishment has a few types of pancakes on the menu, including a classic buttermilk and a strawberries and cream. However, customer experiences with Huddle House's pancakes seem to be fairly disappointing.
One diner posted a photo to Reddit of a pancake with a sad, dejected-looking whipped-cream smiley face. One commenter responded that going to Huddle House was the OP's first problem. Reviews for the restaurant's pancakes vary on Yelp, but many describe them as underwhelming. "The pancakes are a total flop," one customer wrote. Other disgruntled customers called the flapjacks too thick and flavorless. "They had nerve to serve me these charred pancakes," a diner reported on a Google Maps review for a Huddle House in Texas. The patron uploaded an accompanying photo, showing pancakes with considerably burnt edges.
IHOP
IHOP, also known as the International House of Pancakes, has been whipping up flapjacks since the late 1950s and has more than 1,600 restaurants across the globe. The breakfast chain offers around 10 different pancake plates to choose from, including seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice.
You'd expect IHOP to know a thing or two about flapjacks, but customer opinions vary. Only some patrons leave the establishment satisfied, while many are left displeased. A writer for The Takeout reviewed all of IHOP's pancake tacos, for example, and found most of them remarkably uninteresting. The strawberry cheesecake pancake taco seemed to be the only one that offered an intriguing flavor combination.
It also turns out IHOP's pancake recipe may not be anything special. "The mix comes in 50lb bags labeled Krusteaz, which you can buy anywhere," one purported former employee shared on Reddit. Meanwhile, another Redditor shared a photo of the cinnamon stack they received, and commenters didn't hold back about the breakfast food's unappetizing appearance. A writer with Business Insider wasn't impressed by the pancakes either, noting the need to use excessive syrup to achieve any flavor. On Yelp, some diners admitted enjoying the pancakes, while others complained that their orders came out wrong or that the pancakes were acceptable at best.
Denny's
Denny's is a 24-hour diner and breakfast restaurant that has almost 1,300 locations around the country. The eatery offers many different flavors of pancakes, including cinnamon roll, nine-grain, and "choconana" options. Unfortunately, there are signs that Denny's might not be around much longer, and customers dubbed it one of the most overpriced breakfast chains. While opinions vary greatly, some of the more disparaging reviews may reveal why the chain is struggling.
On a Reddit discussion comparing IHOP and Denny's, commenters were fairly split between the two national breakfast chains. An article from Business Insider rated the buttermilk pancakes from Denny's, IHOP, and Cracker Barrel, ranking Denny's right in the middle. The writer described that Denny's flapjacks delivered a satisfying texture and a flavor that balanced the right amount of sweetness. However, many reviewers on Yelp disagree. "The pancakes tasted like they made them last week and reheated them," one patron complained. Others mentioned everything from receiving undercooked pancakes to pancakes that were charred.
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Another Broken Egg Cafe serves food with a southern twist and has an abundance of alcoholic drinks for its guests who are 21 and over. The restaurant has three types of pancakes, including Bourbon Street, buttermilk, and lemon blueberry goat cheese options. Customer opinions appear to go back and forth, from harsh critiques to glowing praise.
For example, one customer disappointed with the Bourbon Street pancakes shared: "I thought the food would be of higher quality considering the price on the menu items but that wasn't the case, everything tasted frozen and reheated." Similarly, other Redditors expressed their distaste for the restaurant's flapjacks and one called out excessive nutmeg flavoring.
Although a majority of Yelp users seemed very happy with their pancakes from Another Broken Egg Cafe, one customer did complain about the quality. "Everything was pretty tasty except the pancakes were more dense than I would like. Light fluffy pancakes are the best and these were dry and thick on the palate," they shared.
McDonald's
McDonald's offers a popular breakfast menu for customers who are morning people. While the McMuffin and McGriddle sandwiches are some of the most well-known breakfast items, the fast food restaurant also serves hotcakes. These pancakes from the iconic chain received fairly mixed reviews from customers.
One Redditor launched a thread praising McDonald's pancakes, posting, "I know they're called hotcakes but they're the best pancakes I've ever heard in terms of quality, consistency, fluffiness and taste." Although some users hesitantly agreed in the comments, others outright mocked the OP. "They are literally microwaved. They taste like rubber," one commenter shared. Meanwhile, a Business Insider review noted they wouldn't order McDonald's hotcakes again, citing an unpleasant texture.
However, a review from The Food XP compared the pancakes from McDonald's and Burger King based on multiple factors. These details included price, nutrition facts, quality, and flavor. Ultimately, the review ranked McDonald's hotcakes as the superior option.
Bob Evans
Bob Evans is a restaurant chain that started in Ohio and now serves diners at almost 500 locations. The establishment has four types of hotcakes to choose from. However, there have been signs that Bob Evans is struggling, and customers' mixed reviews of the chain's pancakes might explain why.
One diner liked Bob Evans' pancakes so much that they went to Reddit begging for the recipe. While some users shared recipes and tips, one commenter expressed their disappointment. "I haven't liked Bob Evans pancake's for quite a while as I have found them doughy, heavy and bland," they wrote. Similarly, many diners on Yelp were dissatisfied, complaining that their pancakes were served lukewarm. "For a restaurant that caters to the breakfast crowd, their pancakes taste like something out of a box and watered down," another customer shared.
Nevertheless, when a writer from Business Insider visited Bob Evans with her family, the pancakes were the highlight of their meal. The review described the flapjacks as exceptionally large and the only item from the menu that the family would return for.
Snooze A.M. Eatery
Snooze A.M. Eatery focuses on fresh ingredients and sustainability to provide customers with a wide breakfast menu. Patrons have many options when ordering flapjacks at the restaurant, including a pancake flight. However, this variety didn't seem to impress everyone, and some customers shared their complaints.
One Redditor recommended the gluten-free varieties of Snooze's pancakes, but some commenters weren't convinced, citing possible instances of cross-contamination. "Ordered a GF pancake at the Vegas location a week ago and have been fighting for my life since," one patron alleged. Furthermore, reviewers in a different Reddit discussion expressed mixed opinions. Some complained that the chain was too trendy and expensive, and that the quality had declined. Several others liked the pancakes and said they were always a tasty bet.
It was a fairly similar situation with customers on Tripadvisor. Although the majority of customers raved about the pancakes, some mentioned poor quality and that their orders arrived cold. "Thick, dry, flavorless and not warm enough to melt the butter glob left on top," one review described.
Perkins
Perkins started as a pancake house in 1958 and now serves American classics and homestyle plates. Regarding pancakes, the eatery offers blueberry buttermilk, regular buttermilk, and potato. Although some customers are pleased with this breakfast item at the chain, there are also many complaints.
Customers on Yelp overwhelmingly enjoyed the pancakes from Perkins, highlighting their tasty flavor and superior quality. A fair number of Redditors enjoyed the pancakes so much that they wanted the recipe. Commenters gave conflicting reports about the recipe, with one purported former employee claiming the pancakes were made by hand every morning. "Pancakes come from a bagged mix," another self-reported employee disagreed. "They are typically made a day or three ahead of time from my experience."
In addition, a reviewer on Tripadvisor was not pleased when they ordered the blueberry pancakes. "The blueberries in the pancakes tasted bitter and looked old," they complained.
Broken Yolk Cafe
Broken Yolk Cafe started in San Diego in 1979 and has about 40 locations nationwide, mostly concentrated in California. The chain serves up seven different types of pancakes, including sweet buttermilk, chocolate chip, and banana. Although the chain's pancakes left some diners disappointed, the majority of customers are impressed.
For example, reviewers on a Reddit thread were largely critical of Broken Yolk Cafe. "Their pancakes are mid at best," one poster commented. On the other hand, many diners on Yelp enjoyed the pancakes, highlighting the gluten-free, lemon ricotta, and cinnamon options.
A reviewer with Day Creek Howl tried the chain's breakfast item and complimented the texture, also mentioning, "Although they were a bit plain, the pancakes had the perfect amount of sweetness." Many customers who shared their opinions on Google Maps for a location in Irvine celebrated the eatery's pancakes, with only a few complaints regarding the preparation.
Village Inn
Village Inn opened in Denver in 1958 as a pancake house serving house-made buttermilk pancakes. Today, the restaurant offers its original pancakes along with seasonal variations. Although some diners report a slightly disappointing experience, most customers are wowed by the chain's flapjacks.
When a Redditor asked where to get the best pancakes in Colorado Springs, one commenter recommended Village Inn. "It feels lighter and spongier than the others so it just sucks in the syrup perfectly to me," they described. However, one diner took to Reddit to show the stark difference between the advertised cookies and cream pancakes and the version they got in reality. Commenters agreed that the actual plate was underwhelming to say the least.
Diners on Yelp shared varying experiences. Many customers enjoyed the pancakes, but one patron had a particular issue with the quality. "They gave us pancakes with metal wire bits in them," the patron claimed. Opinions in a different Yelp discussion also fluctuated, with some customers complimenting the texture and others complaining that they were too small. Nevertheless, when a Facebook user shared a picture of their pancake breakfast from Village Inn, many commenters felt jealous, remarking just how amazing the restaurant's pancakes are.
The Original Pancake House
In 1953, Les Highet and Erma Hueneke started The Original Pancake House to serve the traditional pancakes they knew how to make. On its website, the restaurant even highlights one of these traditional plates: the Apple Pancake. The dish consists of one large pancake, topped and baked with sauteed apples and cinnamon sugar. The chain's pancakes continue to impress diners today, receiving a majority of positive opinions and just a few scattered complaints.
One Redditor asked for The Original Pancake House's recipe on a thread, and many agreed on just how good the restaurant's flapjacks are. A couple of commenters alleged that the chain uses a sourdough starter. Not all customers in the thread were fans, however, and one described the yeast-forward flavor as an acquired taste. Commenters in a different discussion mentioned the elevated prices. "I think [the restaurant] is really good," one patron wrote. "Really fresh ingredients. It will cost more than most places. Some items are more al a carte but all feel so homemade."
Reviewers on Yelp spoke positively of the restaurant's pancakes, complimenting the taste and quality. "The best pancakes ever," one diner posted. "Light, fluffy, moist. Not dry. Made from scratch."
First Watch
First Watch's approach is interesting as it does a massive update to its menu each season, focusing on fresh ingredients. In 2024, the restaurant had over 500 locations in the U.S., most of them in Florida. Although its options change throughout the year, some of the chain's pancake flavors include lemon ricotta and pumpkin. The restaurant's flapjacks seem to leave customers very satisfied, with diners rarely feeling let down. In fact, First Watch was one of Yelp users' top ten food brands in 2023.
One customer liked the chain's pancakes so much that they went to Reddit looking for the recipe. Commenters on the thread agreed that this breakfast item at First Watch is amazing. Another diner shared a picture of the chocolate chip pancakes, which had many Redditors drooling in the comments. Reviewers on Yelp were also extremely complimentary of the pancakes. "My boyfriend got the cinnamon chip pancakes and he thought they were the best pancakes ever," one review enthused.
Cracker Barrel
In the summer of 2025, Cracker Barrel came under fire for changing its classic Old Timer logo to a more modern, streamlined version. However, the restaurant chain heard its customers and ultimately switched it back. While there may be some disappointing menu items at Cracker Barrel, it turns out the pancakes are not one of them. Customers generally rave about the eatery's six different types of pancakes, earning these flapjacks the top spot in this ranking.
A review from Business Insider dubbed Cracker Barrel's pancakes superior to Denny's or IHOP, describing them as tasty enough to eat without butter or syrup. Similarly, pancake enthusiasts on Reddit shared their love for the breakfast item at Cracker Barrel, highlighting its thinness and crispy edges. When a Redditor questioned how these pancakes could be so good, one commenter replied, "Its the butter. Make sure at home to coat ur pan with a ridiculous amounts of butter. The edges get crispy."
Methodology
When ranking pancakes from different breakfast chains, we had to consider that diners have different preferences and that customer experiences vary based on location. To determine the placements for each pancake, we gathered customer opinions from discussion forums like Reddit, Yelp, Tripadvisor, Facebook, and more. We also looked at reviews from local and national publications. Finally, we analyzed the findings and put the breakfast chain pancakes in order based on what seemed to be the consensus regarding the food item's taste, quality, price, and preparation.