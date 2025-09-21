14 Breakfast Chain Pancakes Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customer Reviews

Pancakes are a classic breakfast food in the U.S., but they've been a part of the culinary world for longer than you might think. In fact, pancakes could even be a prehistoric concept, first made with wild-growing ingredients and much more rudimentary kitchen tools.

Despite modern conveniences, most flapjack recipes are fairly simple, and some pancakes only require three ingredients. Although they're pretty easy to whip up whenever the craving strikes, not everyone wants to break out the mixing bowls and frying pans. Sometimes the most convenient and budget-friendly option is to order a stack at the restaurant down the street. To give you a better idea of which spots have the skill and which ones fall flat, this ranking lays out the pancakes from 14 popular breakfast chains, from worst to best. The ranking was determined by collecting and analyzing customer opinions from discussion forums like Reddit, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, as well as reviews from other publications.