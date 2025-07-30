12 Signs Bob Evans Is Struggling

If you're looking for a tasty, breakfast-friendly casual dining restaurant with a country flair, chances are you've heard of Bob Evans. Originally started in 1948 as an Ohio-based sausage delivery company, Bob Evans Farms opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 1962, when it was known as the Sausage Shop. From those humble beginnings, the chain has since grown to nearly 500 locations across 18 states. While it has spent decades serving a traditional homestyle menu featuring dishes such as breakfast platters, omelets, burgers, and sandwiches, the company has noticeably changed over the last several years, as has its menu.

Though Bob Evans is still one of the fast food chains where breakfast is available all day, those menu changes are just one of several signs that the company is struggling to adapt to a changing landscape, one of the many casual dining restaurants struggling to lure diners out of their homes and away from DoorDash. Here's a quick rundown of why we think Bob Evans is having a hard time these days.