Vintage Breakfast Food No One Eats Anymore

In today's rushed world, there's hardly any time to sit down and eat a well-balanced breakfast. Between preparing for work and getting your kids up and ready for school, the idea of enjoying a plate of homemade food every morning sounds like an idealistic (and unrealistic) dream. Today, we're more likely to just grab a cereal bar — or a toasted bagel, if we're lucky — on our way out the door than we are to sit down and dig into a pile of hot pancakes or crispy bacon.

Back in the day, however, people devoted more time and effort to the first meal of the day. Delicious comfort foods such as soft-boiled eggs and toast, and thick porridge were a more common occurrence, with leftovers from the day also occasionally worked into breakfast to save both time and money. Some of these vintage breakfast foods have roots in European culture and were brought to the United States by immigrants.

Over time, many of the dishes changed to reflect available ingredients before disappearing from menus. Meanwhile, other old-fashioned breakfast items evolved from Native American recipes, with some developed out of necessity during wartime and the Great Depression due to reduced food supplies and lack of finances. Here are some of the many tasty breakfast foods to fall out of favor over the years — and potentially even deserve a comeback at your kitchen table.