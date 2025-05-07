How To Perfect A Soft Boiled Egg

According to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, "Very fresh eggs generally give the best results for a soft boil." While he might prefer newly laid ones for their flavor, he admits that eggs aged between five and seven days won't be so hard to peel, seeing them as an acceptable compromise. Even older eggs will be the easiest peelers, however, since their shells have a higher pH level and are less likely to stick to the cooked albumen.

The age of your eggs may be a moot point, however, even if you buy them from a farmer's market. These markets, just like farm-to-table restaurants, have been known to fib about their products' provenance. Farm-fresh eggs are generally safe to eat, but they may not have been born yesterday, and unless you were too, don't take everything at face value.

Eggs purchased from the supermarket could be up to two months old, but each carton is labeled with a number representing the day they were packed. If your carton is marked 32, for example, that means the eggs date back to February 1, the 32nd day of the year. The supermarket supply chain being what it is, you may not be able to find week-old eggs, but you can at least ensure that the eggs you have are okay to eat by immersing them in a glass of water. Eggs that sink are fairly fresh, but eggs that float may not be.