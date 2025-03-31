Farm-Fresh Eggs Are Safe To Eat, But You Need To Know A Couple Things First

Backyard chickens won't save you from high egg prices, but farm-fresh eggs are often higher quality and have a better taste than store-bought eggs. If you've ever bought fresh eggs at a roadside stand or a farmers market, doubts might have entered your mind about whether they're safe to eat as-is. When we buy our food from grocery stores, there's an expectancy that it has already been properly cleaned and made ready for consumption, but this isn't a guarantee elsewhere. Despite this, farm-fresh eggs can be completely safe, although there are a couple of factors you should be aware of.

For starters, farm-fresh eggs do not go through the same cleaning and inspection process as store-bought ones, so it's up to you to figure out how they were handled. For example, you won't know whether they were washed or not, kept in the fridge, or stored at room temperature. These may seem like little details, but they're actually very important when it comes to food safety.

So, word to the wise, before purchasing farm-fresh eggs, you should ask about the farms' handling and storage conditions. It's not about being paranoid — it's just smart. Farm-fresh eggs can be amazing, and it's a great way to help small farms, especially during periods of inflation, but they come with more room for error than grabbing a carton from the store.