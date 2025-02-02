What's The Difference Between Oatmeal And Porridge?

I don't know about you, but when I hear the word "porridge", I think about the cozy little bowls of food you'd find in a fairy tale like Goldilocks and the Three Bears, or breakfast from the 1800s in some tiny European town. Which is funny, considering the ever-popular overnight oats are basically just a type of porridge, and oatmeal–no matter what fancy ingredients you upgrade it with–also falls under the porridge umbrella. Really, when you break things down, is there a difference between oatmeal and porridge anyway?

Well, yeah, there is. The number one difference is right in the name, actually. Whether you prefer adding eggs for a more savory oatmeal or like yours crammed full of fruits or sugary syrups, oatmeal is always made from oats. Porridge, on the other hand, can be made out of any legume, cereal or whole grain. Ergo, oatmeal is actually a type of porridge! So is congee, one of my favorite breakfast foods made from rice with tasty add-ins like ginger, scallions and chicken.

Both oatmeal and porridge can come in savory or sweet forms and are typically eaten hot, but you can also make them cold ala overnight oats. The point's just to cook the grain so it's nice and soft, and then serve it however you'd like.