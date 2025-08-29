The Most Overpriced Breakfast Chains, According To Customers

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, but these days, it might also be the most expensive. What used to be a quick, affordable start to the morning has turned into a $14 fast food run or a $75 diner tab for three. From famous chains like IHOP to smaller spots like Village Inn, customers across the internet are sharing their receipt shock and wondering if their favorite breakfast spots are worth the price hike.

While some blame inflation and rising ingredient costs, others point fingers at corporate ownership and a growing disconnect between price and quality. Diners are noticing, and they're not shy about it. From TikTok rants to Reddit threads, the internet is full of customers airing their breakfast grievances.

We dug into viral posts, online complaints, and real-life receipts to find out which chains are pushing the limits and which ones have left diners feeling full ... of regret.