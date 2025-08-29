The Most Overpriced Breakfast Chains, According To Customers
Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, but these days, it might also be the most expensive. What used to be a quick, affordable start to the morning has turned into a $14 fast food run or a $75 diner tab for three. From famous chains like IHOP to smaller spots like Village Inn, customers across the internet are sharing their receipt shock and wondering if their favorite breakfast spots are worth the price hike.
While some blame inflation and rising ingredient costs, others point fingers at corporate ownership and a growing disconnect between price and quality. Diners are noticing, and they're not shy about it. From TikTok rants to Reddit threads, the internet is full of customers airing their breakfast grievances.
We dug into viral posts, online complaints, and real-life receipts to find out which chains are pushing the limits and which ones have left diners feeling full ... of regret.
Denny's
Denny's has long billed itself as America's Diner, known for big portions and budget-friendly breakfasts served 24/7. One of its most iconic dishes, the Lumberjack Slam, used to be a go-to for cheap, hearty breakfasts. It comes with two pancakes, two eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, and toast. Basically, everything short of an actual lumberjack.
But a Reddit post sent jaws to the floor after revealing the once-affordable meal now goes for $18 at some locations. The original poster commented, "For my daughter, my wife, and self, [three] meals and [two] coffees plus 20% tip was $78. Our usual breakfast place is kind of fancy, and less expensive than this abomination."
Other commenters chimed in with disbelief. "Can make this at home for less than $5 using high-quality ingredients. It boggles my mind that anyone would actually eat there for breakfast unless on vacation and there's no other choices," said one. Another joked, "You're paying extra for the lumberjack to come out and slam you at the end." With high prices and low quality, it's no surprise Denny's has been closing restaurants left and right.
Waffle House
Waffle House may be a Southern institution known for its 24/7 breakfasts, scattered hash browns, and viral fights, but these days, it's your wallet taking the hit. One Reddit user kicked off a post by asking, "Moved back South and Waffle House seems comically expensive compared to old prices?" They recalled the All-Star Special being around $8 just a few years ago. Now? Nearly $13 in some areas. The pricing can be the result of the restaurant's egg surcharges. A user who chimed in from Mississippi noted, "An order of eggs is now $3.60. I used to get biscuits, gravy, and two eggs for $5–$6. Now [it's] right under $12 for the same thing."
A few customers responded by comparing the different prices at their locations. Although pricing varied by market, one thing was clear: Whether you're in Georgia or the Gulf Coast, Waffle House is no longer the reliable value meal it once was.
IHOP
For decades, IHOP has been the spot for omelet fans thanks to an unexpected secret ingredient (pancake batter). But the breakfast chain has seen a shift in reputation, and even the most loyal fans are questioning whether their short stack is worth the long receipt.
A Reddit post titled "IHOP will go out of business" and full of frustrated diners paints a clear picture, one of rising prices and falling quality. "No item in that restaurant should cost more than $5 [from] any economic standpoint," one commenter wrote. "[They're] putting together ridiculous meal names to trick you into spending all your money on nothing more than freezer food."
Another user lamented the shrinking value of old favorites: "Used to love the breakfast burritos when they first came out, now they're almost double the price." As one commenter summed it up, "The meal preparation is tasteless and the price charged is enough to make a preacher cuss." Turns out the biggest stack at IHOP might just be the receipt.
Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' may be known for keeping mornings running, but lately, some have been running away from the once-affordable breakfast chain due to its price hikes. One frustrated customer vented online: "If I just want a large iced [coffee] and a sandwich, it's almost $10. I don't want hash browns and a medium coffee. It just doesn't make sense. I understand inflation; two or three years ago, my large iced and sandwich was like $5.50." And while inflation is part of the equation, some believe there's more brewing beneath the surface.
Another Reddit user theorized that Dunkin's 2020 acquisition by Inspire Brands, a multi-billion-dollar restaurant group backed by private equity, could be driving the price hikes, as investors seek bigger returns. Although the acquisition is real, Inspire Brands (which also owns Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Sonic) bought Dunkin' for $11.3 billion. But whether that move directly caused your $10 breakfast meal is speculative at best. Still, for longtime customers used to affordable coffee runs, the shift in prices feels personal. Hopefully, its summer menu lineup was enough to change opinions.
McDonald's
When a New York-based investment group starts sounding the alarm on Egg McMuffin prices, you know something's up. The Bespoke Investment Group (yes, actual finance people) took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a photo of their McDonald's receipt from Fairfield, Connecticut. The receipt was for two Egg McMuffins at $7.29 each and a McGriddle (without the bacon) for $7.19. Plus a little tax, and the total came to $23.37 before the first sip of coffee. "$7.29 for one McDonald's Egg McMuffin. What has the world come to?? These were [two] for $2 pretty recently," the account posted.
What used to be the go-to for a quick, affordable breakfast now feels more like a splurge than a steal. Longtime fans remember the era of the Dollar Menu and two-for-one deals, when you could grab breakfast without checking your bank account. But if you decide to try the breakfast for yourself, this breakfast sandwich hack with 100% more hash brown might make the trip worth it.
Tim Hortons
It wasn't a customer who sparked outrage in this Reddit post around the Canadian coffee company's pricing, but an employee from a small town near Montreal. The staffer asked Redditors to share how much they pay at their local Tim's. The replies poured in from different locations. Although the prices varied, one thing they all agreed on was that the cost was too high for what they were getting.
"Just paid $6 for [a] quick large vanilla latte, never going back again in my life," wrote one user. "Especially considering this is at best a medium-sized drink." Another added, "Tim's is just way too expensive for mediocre at best product."
Some tried to justify the price hikes by pointing to convenience. As one commenter put it, Tim Hortons still has its place. "Unless it's a quick coffee on the go (because compared to the rest, yes, it's not cheap, but cheaper than the competitors), I don't stop there anymore." In other words, Tim Hortons is decent for a fast caffeine fix, but not worth sticking around for much else.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A's reputation for quality and hospitality hasn't changed, but its pricing is another story. In a viral TikTok, one customer filmed herself in the drive-thru expressing frustration over the rising cost of breakfast at the chain.
TikTok creator @colleenpipes just wanted a quick breakfast before heading to work. But after pulling into the Chick-fil-A drive-thru and seeing the total of $14 for an eight-count Chick-n-Minis and a lemonade, she nearly backed out. "Are you kidding me? For my breakfast? My fast-food breakfast?" she says in disbelief. "This? This is fine dining." The video has racked up over 29,000 likes and 470 comments.
Colleen, who says she usually considers Starbucks, added, "I'm gonna have to work overtime to cover for this." She's not wrong. According to Newsweek, Chick-fil-A hiked up prices in 2022 by 15%, and in January 2023, it increased by 6%. Making that a total of a 21% jump in a few short years.
Keke's Breakfast Cafe
Keke's is a Florida-based breakfast spot offering freshly prepared morning classics in a diner-style setting. The chain's website states the founders were looking to focus on "fresh, quality ingredients, abundant portions, cleanliness, and fast, friendly service." Noticeably absent from that list? Affordability.
In a Reddit post, one diner shared their dismay at paying over $75 (plus tip) for breakfast for three, pointing out the comically tiny silver dollar pancakes, saying, "Very close to the actual size of a coin. Never again, not worth it." Others chimed in with similar frustrations. "Keke's is just expensive IHOP," one user wrote, while another added, "For the rest of us, it's just like breakfast at home but worse in every way." In a market flooded with breakfast options, customers expect more than mediocrity at premium prices. As that same diner put it: "Keke's is fantastic for people who can't cook."
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel has long been a go-to for road trip breakfasts and front porch nostalgia, though the chain is slowly shedding the cozy charm that made it famous. But on Reddit, the complaints weren't about the missing rocking chairs. They were about the rising prices. In a post asking questions for a school project, one user asked, "What's wrong with Cracker Barrel?" The responses were passionate, plentiful, and a little heartbreaking for longtime fans.
One commenter, once a loyal customer, explained that their go-to order (the beloved Sunrise Sampler) was quietly removed. "Now, to get all the same stuff, you have to get so many side orders it gets crazy expensive," they noted. Others echoed similar sentiments, pointing to "less food for higher prices" and lamenting the loss of quality that once made Cracker Barrel a breakfast institution.
Once known for generous portions and fair prices, Cracker Barrel now finds itself on the receiving end of some tough grading. While the chain might be getting a failing mark from customers, here's hoping the original poster got an A.
Original Pancake House
The Original Pancake House, not to be confused with the International House of Pancakes, may have a reputation for cooking up thick stacks and hearty breakfasts, but one customer's recent $23 receipt had Reddit in full roast mode. The image, simply captioned "$23 for breakfast never again," kicked off a hilarious teardown of every item on the bill.
First target? The $2.50 charge to add onions. "Absolute madness," one commenter declared, while another asked, "I want an itemized breakdown of that onion! How much was labor vs. raw materials?" Even the glass of orange juice, priced at $6.45, wasn't safe, with one user pointing out, "That's half the cost of three gallons at Costco!"
Another chimed in: "Margins gotta be crazy for the onion add-on." What was once seen as a humble, no-frills breakfast spot is now facing scrutiny for charging gourmet prices for diner basics. At this rate, pancakes aren't the only thing flipping.
Another Broken Egg
Another Broken Egg might not be as well-known as IHOP or Denny's, but with over 100 locations across the U.S., this upscale brunch chain markets itself as a chef-inspired, Southern-style brunch spot. But according to diners, the only thing elevated is the price tag.
In one recent Reddit post, one customer shared their experience: "Disappointed with Another Broken Egg. Not worth the wait, the food is not spectacular, but expensive. I fell victim to the hype."
They say you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, and, as one commenter learned, you shouldn't judge a breakfast spot by its packed parking lot either. "We thought it would be good because they were packed, and the parking lot was full. Food was overpriced and underwhelming," they commented. Another diner summed up their disappointment, writing, "I thought the food would be of higher quality considering the price on the menu items, but that wasn't the case; everything tasted frozen and reheated." With so much unlived potential, for many guests, it's not just another broken egg, but another broken promise.
Village Inn
Although it may not have the name recognition of IHOP or Denny's, Village Inn has been around since 1958 and has long been a regional favorite for homestyle breakfasts, known primarily for its award-winning pies. But some diners have been feeling like things aren't what they used to be at the breakfast chain.
One Reddit post titled "How Village Inn has fallen" called out a new $3 surcharge for what used to be a combo meal, along with a "large" orange juice priced at $5.50, half the cost of the strawberry crepes themselves. "It ended up looking delicious, and then when I ate the food it left me satisfied," the diner shared. "But the second I got the check I felt like I was cheated."
While the customer described the eggs as "no complaint," and said the sausage "wasn't terrible," it's not a bad breakfast. However, at these prices, diners expect more than just "okay."