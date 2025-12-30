What Exactly Is A Supper Club?
After moving to the Midwest, one of the first activities I sought out was going to a supper club. I'd long heard of these kitschy restaurants, notable for mid-century pomp, retro appetizers, and dessert drinks named "The Pink Squirrel." Historically, the classic American supper club took root in the Midwest and parts of the Northeast in the early- to mid-20th century. Once upon a time, these bedazzled restaurants were a must-stop for any special occasion, but they quietly faded away once people refused to dress up or even leave their house. Luckily, I live close to Wisconsin, which is still home to some of the snazziest supper clubs. But first, an explanation on how a supper club is not quite a restaurant nor a bar, but definitely something of both.
These clubs were first and foremost full-service restaurants, often located outside city centers, where guests would linger for hours, as dinner was only part of the experience. There was often live music, dancing, and stiff-ass cocktails, which were just as important as the food menu. Upper Midwest states really hold the supper club crown because of their signature elements: dim lighting, leather booths, Wisconsin's finest relish trays, shrimp cocktails, steak or prime rib, and glorious ice cream drinks like Brandy Alexanders and grasshoppers. Traditional supper clubs like these prospered in an era when dining out was an actual social event. People dressed up in furs and suits, showed up early for cocktail hour, and stayed late.
A supper club is a Midwestern event
If you're ready to take a couple of connecting flights to an authentic supper club in the Midwest, prepare ahead of time. Supper clubs aren't best for a casual, quick dinner. They often require reservations, as it's a complete dining experience in multiple stages. Don't be surprised if the whole town shows up on Friday and Saturday nights. Come prepared to talk to strangers. The most important step in the supper club repertoire is to start with a couple of Wisconsin-style old fashioneds at the bar. And even if you're not a regular (it'll be pretty obvious), you'll end up making plenty of octogenarian friends by the end.
Are supper clubs having a resurgence? Yes, but you'll have to leave your coastal cities of matcha and hot yoga to explore. Luckily, a few of these classic establishments remain, serving as kitschy time capsules and beloved community institutions. You'll see them in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; Le Mars, Iowa; Boise, Idaho; and East Dubuque, Illinois. Many are relics from the past, still hanging on through perseverance, a loyal customer base, and multiple generations of same-family owners. At the same time, modern interpretations of supper clubs are popping up again in urban areas and creative food cities. The Harvey House in Madison, Wisconsin, is a perfect example of a reimagined supper club for the 21st century — or, you could hit up the family-owned fast food restaurant Culver's, which was inspired by the owner, whose childhoodwas spent in many of these establishments.