Channel Your Inner Pink Pony Girl With An Easy 3-Ingredient Cocktail

When you hear "pink pony girl," it's all about embracing bold femininity, unapologetic fun, and a little bit of sass. Think of the Glinda aesthetic: pastel outfits, sparkly accessories, and the vibe of someone who knows how to have a good time. Now, add a cocktail that matches that energy. The cocktail that embodies this vibe perfectly is the retro Pink Squirrel.

Originating in the Midwest, this creamy, pink dream is simple, with a tween, bubblegummy pop. It's the perfect drink for anyone wanting to channel a little Barbie-core energy or bring a retro twist to their next gathering. Whether you're hosting a party or treating yourself to a solo "me-time" moment, pink cocktails like the Pink Squirrel are here to remind you that drinks can be both fun and fabulous.

Of course, pink isn't just about aesthetics—it's also a surprisingly versatile flavor profile for a color. From the delicate blush of rosé wine, which you should drink more of, to the bold sweetness of a red wine and condensed milk combo, pink drinks bring flair to any occasion. So why settle for plain when you can sip something vibrant?