Channel Your Inner Pink Pony Girl With An Easy 3-Ingredient Cocktail
When you hear "pink pony girl," it's all about embracing bold femininity, unapologetic fun, and a little bit of sass. Think of the Glinda aesthetic: pastel outfits, sparkly accessories, and the vibe of someone who knows how to have a good time. Now, add a cocktail that matches that energy. The cocktail that embodies this vibe perfectly is the retro Pink Squirrel.
Originating in the Midwest, this creamy, pink dream is simple, with a tween, bubblegummy pop. It's the perfect drink for anyone wanting to channel a little Barbie-core energy or bring a retro twist to their next gathering. Whether you're hosting a party or treating yourself to a solo "me-time" moment, pink cocktails like the Pink Squirrel are here to remind you that drinks can be both fun and fabulous.
Of course, pink isn't just about aesthetics—it's also a surprisingly versatile flavor profile for a color. From the delicate blush of rosé wine, which you should drink more of, to the bold sweetness of a red wine and condensed milk combo, pink drinks bring flair to any occasion. So why settle for plain when you can sip something vibrant?
How to mix your own pink squirrel
The Pink Squirrel isn't just iconic — it's also ridiculously easy to make. With only three ingredients, you'll have a creamy cocktail that looks fancy but is surprisingly simple to whip up. Start by combining equal parts of crème de Noyaux (a bright almond-flavored liqueur), white crème de cacao, and heavy cream — one ounce of each will do the trick. Add these ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and give it a good shake until everything is well-chilled. Then strain the mixture into a chilled martini glass, and there you have it: a pastel-pink cocktail that's as photogenic as it is delicious.
What makes the Pink Squirrel special is its perfect blend of creamy and nutty flavors, balanced by the light cocoa undertones. It's like dessert in a glass, making it an excellent choice for anyone who loves indulgence with a playful twist. Feeling experimental? Swap the cream for oat or almond milk for a lighter option. Or, lean into the minimalist cocktail trend with other simple recipes like these one-bottle cocktail wonders that don't compromise on flavor.
With its Insta-worthy aesthetic and decadent flavor, the Pink Squirrel invites you to channel your inner pink pony girl in style. So, grab your shaker, add some sparkle, and toast to living life in full color!