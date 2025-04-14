The Only State In The US Without A Chili's

With over 1,200 locations across the United States, plenty of people are able to get lost in the sauce that's slathered all over Chili's iconic Baby Back Ribs. However, any curious Oregonians will either have to learn the secret to copying Chili's Baby Back Ribs at home, or travel to a neighboring state to learn what all the hype is about. It's true, while Oregon has an abundance of remarkable restaurants, there's a heart-rending lack of even one Chili's location.

Life wasn't always so unfair for Oregonians, the state was once home to several Chili's locations. While several locations closed in 2008, the final Chili's locations in Clackamas and Eugene, Oregon, didn't close their doors until 2015 — thus ending the restaurant chain's presence in the Beaver State. Any new locations have yet to pop up in Oregon, though it's not for lack of trying. Locals miss the franchise so much that at one point, a Change.org petition was started to urge the resurrection of the franchise in Oregon.