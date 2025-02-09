How Chili's Won Over Customers From Fast Food

Chili's Grill & Bar has reigned supreme in the casual dining scene for years, but it wasn't all that long ago that it was struggling. Indeed, after 2008's Great Recession and the years-long pandemic, many of its fellow restaurant brethren have also dealt with the shrinking of the middle class (and its shrinking spending money), which used to be its mainstay customers. Recently, Red Lobster, Joe's Crab Shack, and TGI Fridays have all filed for bankruptcy, among others. Casual dining chains have been in a persistent state of decline for more than a decade, and are now the worst-performing segment of the entire restaurant industry. And yet, there is a ray of light amongst the darkness, and that shining glimmer of hope is none other than the restaurant that gave us the best/worst jingle of all time ("Chili's...baby back riiiiibs").

In its most recent financial quarter, Chili's saw its same-store sales rise 14.8% year over year, while their casual dining rivals all reported declines. While many other restaurants were quick to blame beleaguered millennials as the reason for their traffic slumps, Chili's took a different approach. The secret's not in the sauce this time, but rather, in a cheeky ad campaign that took aim at fast food restaurants, along with a TikTok-viral appetizer that apparently spoke to the Gen Z crowd. Thanks to the new Big Smasher burger and social media-ready Triple Dipper appetizer, Chili's has found resurrection when few others have.