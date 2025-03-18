Beloved Chain Restaurant Salad Bars That Are Gone For Good

Who doesn't love a good salad bar? After all, it's hard to dislike any kind of all-you-can-eat-food, especially one that gives you the opportunity to drown everything in as much ranch dressing as possible (or at least as much as you can before they have to refill the dressing tub.) And back in the '70s and '80s, salad bars were big draws for restaurants, luring in customers with the promise of leafy greens and unlimited refills. Not to mention the fact that they offered a slightly healthier option than burgers or steaks.

But these days, it can be hard to find any restaurant with a salad bar, largely due to increased worry about infection and food contamination. Thanks, COVID-19! And it doesn't help that customers are ordering in more and eating out less. Although, they're certainly not snubbing salad bars for dietary reasons, as it turns out Americans eat a lot more salad than you'd think. So, as these relics of fast casual dining become harder and harder to find, we wanted to take some time to remember some long-gone (but not long-forgotten) salad bars that used to inhabit our favorite restaurant chains.