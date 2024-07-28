The Wasteful Reason Pizza Hut Used To Be A Top Kale Buyer

It seems unimaginable, but there was a time when kale wasn't a staple of grocery shelves and trendy restaurants. Americans of previous generations could go their entire lives without encountering kale smoothies, kale Caesars, kale pesto, kale chips, or kale-topped protein bowls. That's not to say that they weren't coming into regular contact with the cruciferous vegetable. They just weren't buying it — and they weren't eating it. Instead, they were appreciating its aesthetic qualities.

Advertisement

Specifically, they were appreciating its aesthetic qualities at their local Pizza Hut outlet, where kale had one job and one job only: It was there to decorate the salad bar, arrayed exuberantly around bowls of iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, croutons, and ranch dressing. Wasteful? Absolutely — it's not like you could get it as a pizza topping. But the fact remains that Pizza Hut was one of the top kale buyers in the country, purchasing almost 14,000 pounds of the stuff as late as 2012. That seems to have been the year everything started changing and kale began to ascend to its role as green-vegetable royalty, an item that diners and grocery shoppers would seek out on its own merits; agricultural acreage devoted to growing kale climbed 145% between 2012 and 2017. Now, of course, it's ubiquitous — just not at Pizza Hut anymore.

Advertisement