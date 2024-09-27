Whatever Happened To Steak And Ale Restaurants?
It is no secret that running a restaurant in a time of crippling inflation and record-high prices is difficult. Even chain restaurants are feeling the pressure, with a record number of franchises, including Red Lobster and Buca Di Beppo, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year.
Steak and Ale is no stranger to financial struggles either. The once-popular casual steakhouse had nearly 300 locations during its heyday, but after its parent company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2008, the brand had to close its final remaining 58 locations.
The declining popularity of chain restaurants and the 2008 recession led to the demise of the beloved Steak and Ale brand. However, it is planning a major comeback in the near future with the help of a new investor. Hopefully, the appeal of an affordable steakhouse as well as the return of its legendary salad will be enough to bring Steak and Ale restaurants back to life.
What killed Steak and Ale?
After opening in 1966, Steak and Ale restaurants exploded in popularity throughout the '70s and '80s. It is often referred to as a pioneer in casual dining, offering an affordable steakhouse experience with an Old English inn theme.
Along with its steak selections, Steak and Ale's menu included fan-favorite dishes such as Hawaiian Chicken with pineapple teriyaki sauce and roasted salmon with herbed hollandaise. The interior of the restaurants were dim and decorated in a rustic style that included wooden beams and stained glass to match the theme.
The brand expanded to nearly 300 locations by the 1980s, but competition from other casual dining chains such as Applebee's and TGI Fridays grew exponentially in the 1990s. Steak and Ale shrank to just 58 locations by the time of the 2008 recession, which was a hard hit to the entire casual dining sector.The Steak and Ale name was owned by Legendary Restaurant Brands, the same holding company that owns Bennigan's, another popular casual dining chain that fell on hard times.
Steak and Ale's future
After Steak and Ale closed in 2008, fans were distraught over the loss of their favorite affordable steakhouse. A Facebook group of fans hoping for a Steak and Ale comeback was formed in 2013 and currently has nearly 55,000 followers.
The chain's return was first announced in 2023 after the new owner, Paul Mangiamele, noticed an uptick in nostalgia for classic brands. It seemed that America was falling in love with steakhouses again. The first new Steak and Ale location opened in Burnsville, Minnesota in August 2024 — over 16 years since the brand's demise. With a plan to slowly expand to 15 more locations throughout the Midwest, with new restaurants opening in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota. "You can't get this wrong. You have one chance to reintroduce and resurrect and enjoy the renaissance of Bennigan's and Steak and Ale. And I feel like I owe it to those guests that have been tenacious and waiting for this to happen to get it right," Mangiamele said in a press release.
The new Steak and Ale locations are meant to update the brand's old design, keeping the Tudor-style decor but with modern touches such as a prime rib carving station and an extensive selection of craft beers and cocktails. The menu will stay mostly the same, and the restaurant's beloved salad bar will also be a feature.