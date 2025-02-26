Americans Eat A Lot More Salad Than You'd Think

According to a survey conducted by the World Population Review, over 40% of American citizens are obese. However, research from YouGov, that was published in 2024, showed that the average diet consumed by Americans isn't all supersized fast food meals and ultraprocessed food products, but salads too. In the YouGov study, 40% of polled Americans said they eat salad at least a few times per week. A further 13% said they ate salad once a week. Only 3% of respondents reported that they never ate salad. Whether salad is thought of as a side dish, an appetizer, or a balanced entrée, the bottom line is that over 130 million Americans obviously appreciate it, according to the polled data.

When it comes to preferences, 18% of polled Americans said they thought that iceberg lettuce tastes the best. This explains why 25% of them named iceberg lettuce as their chosen base when building a salad. Ironically enough, 38% of Americans, the highest percentage polled, also reported that they know iceberg lettuce holds the least nutritional value of all leafy greens.