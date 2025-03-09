We Think One Failed Buffet Restaurant Deserves A Second Chance

The pandemic hugely changed the way we dine, from introducing the use of QR code menus to trying to limit how pathogens can potentially spread in restaurants. That meant that certain formats of dining really took a hit as we inspected every aspect of communal eating — especially buffets. One brand casualty was Old Country Buffet, the last location of which closed in 2020 in my home state of Illinois. It's one of those restaurants we wish would come back for nostalgic reasons.

Part of why I'm saying this is purely selfish, because I have good memories of the chain. We didn't go to buffets often when I was growing up, but when we did, we sometimes went to an Old Country Buffet in the northern suburbs of Chicago. Even as a kid I knew that the food was admittedly only okay, but there were a lot of choices that I didn't get at home (soft serve machine, anyone?). Eating at a buffet just feels empowering, and, for better or for worse, captures that American dining experience where quantity rules over quality.