14 Trader Joe's Pasta Night Finds You Need To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip

Imagine corks popping, ice clinking, garlic sizzling, crostini crunching, and noodles slurping. That — along with plenty of laughter and lively conversation — is the sound of a perfect pasta night. Don't get too bogged down in the hard work of hosting, though. Just head on over to Trader Joe's to get yourself all stocked up for the Italian-themed dinner of your dreams.

Some of these items will help you throw together an exciting meal that actually tastes like it was made from scratch. Others will allow you to finish off your homemade masterpiece with the perfect cherry on top — or metaphorical sprig of basil, drizzle of olive oil, or shower of parmesan, as it were. There are also condiments and ready-made sauces that work just as well in pasta dishes as they do in an appetizer. And don't forget that you'll need something to wash it all down — so we've included a couple of beverages (both with and without alcohol) that pair beautifully with a big bowl of pasta.