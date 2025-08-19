What To Look For When Buying Store-Bought Pasta, According To Giada De Laurentiis

Pasta is at the heart of numerous Italian recipes, and knowing how to buy the best store-bought pasta is definitely an important skill. With so many brands and types on the shelves, selecting one can get overwhelming pretty quickly. Whether you're making a new dish or sticking to pasta recipes that never get old, picking the right box is crucial for success — which is why we're thankful for Giada De Laurentiis' handy tips.

"Pasta class is in session," the chef wrote in the caption of an Instagram video. De Laurentiis went through some key points to look out for when buying dried pasta. Firstly, check the ingredients list: It should only contain durum wheat semolina and water. The best quality pasta is made with just these two ingredients and no other additives. Flour made from durum wheat is coarse and hard, which ensures perfectly firm pasta that holds its shape once cooked and doesn't release too much starch. It's also sometimes referred to as wheat semolina, semolina flour, or just semolina.

De Laurentiis also recommended choosing a pasta that is high in protein. This is another reason to stick to durum wheat pasta, since durum wheat contains more gluten and protein. It also has less starch than softer wheat flours used in cakes. The high gluten content is what will give your pasta the ideal al dente texture. This type of wheat also has a lower glycemic index, which means eating it won't spike your blood sugar the way that regular wheat pasta can.