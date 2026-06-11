Instantly Elevate Spaghetti With This Simple Creamy Topping

There are a few things to keep in mind when adding burrata to spaghetti in order to make the dish as delicious as possible. For starters, the cheese is at its best when served at room temperature, which means you should avoid overheating it, as this will make the interior cheese melt away. However, while cooler burrata works on some dishes (such as chicken parmesan), serving your burrata right out of the refrigerator is also not advisable, as it doesn't give the cheese time to relax and can mute its remarkable flavors.

Beyond that, the big choice on your hands is whether the burrata goes into your pasta before or after you've added spaghetti sauce to it. One of the coolest parts of using burrata comes when you cut it open and let the stracciatella cheese slowly seep out onto the other ingredients, so many would recommend adding burrata at the end of any hot dish you make, including spaghetti. However, you can also tear the burrata apart by hand and disperse it within the noodles right before or right after you add the sauce. This gives your pasta more direct contact with the cheese and ensures every bite of the dish includes a creamy and delicious helping of burrata.