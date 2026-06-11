Instantly Elevate Spaghetti With This Simple Creamy Topping
Spaghetti is a quintessential pasta dish. It's also one of the simplest dishes you can create, but there are also a host of improvements you implement to make it one of the most delicious. While there are many ways to upgrade your homemade spaghetti sauce, you can also maximize the dish's flavor by using he best cheese possible. To many, this means adding some burrata cheese to the top of your saucy pasta.
While many mistakenly think mozzarella and burrata are the same thing, burrata has the exterior shell of true mozzarella, but is filled with a mix of shredded mozzarella cheese and cream, also known as stracciatella cheese. This gives the interior a soft, buttery texture while maintaining the mildly salty, creamy taste of mozzarella. These two qualities make burrata perfect for tomato-centric dishes, and while tomato caprese and tomato toast are prime examples that frequently feature burrata, spaghetti is more than worthy of the burrata treatment as well.
How to add burrata to spaghetti
There are a few things to keep in mind when adding burrata to spaghetti in order to make the dish as delicious as possible. For starters, the cheese is at its best when served at room temperature, which means you should avoid overheating it, as this will make the interior cheese melt away. However, while cooler burrata works on some dishes (such as chicken parmesan), serving your burrata right out of the refrigerator is also not advisable, as it doesn't give the cheese time to relax and can mute its remarkable flavors.
Beyond that, the big choice on your hands is whether the burrata goes into your pasta before or after you've added spaghetti sauce to it. One of the coolest parts of using burrata comes when you cut it open and let the stracciatella cheese slowly seep out onto the other ingredients, so many would recommend adding burrata at the end of any hot dish you make, including spaghetti. However, you can also tear the burrata apart by hand and disperse it within the noodles right before or right after you add the sauce. This gives your pasta more direct contact with the cheese and ensures every bite of the dish includes a creamy and delicious helping of burrata.