Upgrades That Will Transform Your Plain Spaghetti Sauce

If you're looking for a way to upgrade plain spaghetti sauce, you're in the right place. While standard spaghetti sauce tastes well enough, traditional ingredients like tomato paste, Italian herbs, and garlic can get boring after a while. Thankfully, there are plenty of other ways to take your plain spaghetti sauce from drab to fab. Using ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen, you can change the taste, texture, or consistency of your sauce for the better. In this article, we're detailing all of the best ways to give your plain spaghetti sauce the ultimate boost. From unsuspecting pantry ingredients to caffeinated beverages, some of the upcoming spaghetti sauce upgrades might shock you.

Just be sure to add these ingredients wisely; though delicious, some of these ingredients require that you follow specific instructions to keep your pasta delicious — and safe. Join us as we reveal the ultimate list of ingredients you can use to elevate the flavor of plain spaghetti sauce.

