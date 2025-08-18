The Best Wines You Can Get At Trader Joe's For Under $20, According To Customer Reviews
Trader Joe's is famous for selling affordable wine, and we're not just talking about four-buck chuck. TJs offers a wide selection of wine far beyond its house label, but some are better than others. Want to find great Trader Joe's wines for under $20? Don't wander the wine section and play the guessing game — it's better to know which bottles have received previous customers' approval.
We searched reviews to identify which Trader Joe's wines people consistently rave about, and discovered 11 standout choices for under $20. Reviewers celebrate these picks for their tasting notes, easy drinkability, and excellent value. The lineup spans red, white, rosé, and sparkling varieties. It features beloved staples like classic chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon alongside hidden gems such as the refreshing Vinho Verde and unique susumaniello.
Not all Trader Joe's locations carry the same wines, so availability depends on location. Personal preferences also vary, but when multiple shoppers consistently praise a bottle, that's a strong indicator you'll enjoy it too. Read on to discover the Trader Joe's wines that will tickle your taste buds without breaking the bank.
Copilot Chardonnay ($7.99)
Copilot Chardonnay is a bright, dry, and balanced white from the Los Carneros region of Napa Valley. It comes from 100% chardonnay grapes and has an ABV of 14.5%. You can expect citrus and floral aromas, while sipping reveals lemon zest, apple, and pear notes. However, customers say it doesn't have qualities typical of a California chardonnay. As a Facebook fan explains, "This chardonnay isn't buttery, and doesn't really have an oakiness. It's more mineralish ... and it's quite refreshing. I think it's a perfect choice for summer sipping."
At $7.99 a bottle, Copilot Chardonnay is a top choice to accompany that summer spread. It pairs well with seafood, salads, and light pasta dishes. The chardonnay's acidity would also cut through rich winter soups and creamy dishes. Overall, the crisp nature of this wine won't overpower your meals, and the smooth finish means it remains light on your palate.
The consensus? Copilot Chardonnay is a great choice for those craving a medium to full-bodied crisp white wine. Even if you don't typically love chardonnay, this wine is worth trying since it doesn't have strong oaky or buttery qualities. However, Trader Joe's is only offering Copilot Chardonnay for a limited time. With such low prices, we'd suggest snatching a bottle while you can!
Belhara Estate Malbec ($8.99)
Belhara Estate Malbec is a single-vineyard wine from Uco Valley in Mendoza, Argentina. "Single vineyard" is exactly as it sounds, meaning the grapes hail from one vineyard rather than a blend of multiple. Single-vineyard wines take on distinct characteristics of that particular vineyard's soil, geography, and climate. In this case, the Belhara Estate Malbec is particularly fruit-forward. Plum hits the nose, while berries grace the palate. You'll also get hints of dark chocolate, vanilla, and spices.
Single-vineyard wines are often more expensive due to limited production and smaller yields, so it's surprising to see this malbec for only $8.99. However, this wine producer operates on a larger scale than most, which allows for lower prices. This particular wine is 100% malbec with a 13.5% ABV. It's aged for 18 months in French oak barrels, giving it a slight smokiness and a dry, long finish. It also exhibits the chalky minerality characteristic of malbecs.
Customers claim it's an amazing value that tastes just as good, if not better, on the second day. As you'd expect with malbec, it goes great with cured meats and steak. After all, there's a reason why Argentines pair malbec with asado – they offer the perfect balance to one another. The wine's tannins cut through meat, while the steak's fat softens that strong tannin mouthfeel.
Susumaniello Ruggero di Bardo ($9.99)
Never heard of susumaniello? You're not alone. The name of this grape variety comes from the Italian word somarello, meaning "donkey." Just like donkeys, the young susumaniello grape vines can carry an impressive load. This particular wine hails from Puglia, Italy, is made from 100% susumaniello grapes, and is 14.5% ABV. The wine is bold and full-bodied. It has tobacco and herb aromas with a deep purple color and jammy, red fruit flavors.
This Trader Joe's wine is perfect for those who love susumaniello or are intrigued by this unique wine varietal. Reviews say it's a steal that's satisfying to drink, with smooth tannins, great flavors, and a nice finish. Some even claim it's their favorite Trader Joe's red wine. And for that $9.99 price tag, it's worth the gamble, especially if you're new to the world of reds.
Shoppers say this wine is very approachable, which makes it an excellent choice for guests. It's a crowd-pleaser that isn't overpowering, and the unique varietal makes a nice icebreaker. When pairing wine with food, consider the weightiness of your dishes. As a bold red, the susumaniello works well with hearty, meaty meals.
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc and Viognier Blend ($12.99)
This Pine Ridge wine is a blend of 80% chenin blanc and 20% viognier. The chenin blanc is bright and fruity, while the viognier is rich and spicy. Together, you get a wine that's crisp, medium-bodied, and full of freshness. Taste-testers have identified floral and melon aromas with kiwi, citrus, and honey flavors. It's subtly sweet with an off-dry finish. While not among Trader Joe's online offerings, customers have spotted this wine in-store for $12.99.
It has 12% ABV, which is in the middle-ground for a white wine, lending to its well-balanced and drinkable nature. This wine has been described as a great hot-weather choice that delivers a bold flavor yet goes down smoothly. Some even claim it's one of the best wines they've ever had.
Love spicy food? This wine's fruit-forward nature and slight sweetness pair beautifully with fiery curries. It also works well alongside creamy pastas or seafood dishes, even of the canned variety. When pairing wine with tinned fish, experts say viognier and oily sardines work well together since the acidity cuts through those fatty, salty flavors. Considering all this, we envision ourselves outdoors at sunset, savoring this Pine Ridge blend with a flavorful spread.
Trader Joe's Grand Reserve Bandol Rosé ($12.99)
Even those who criticize TJ's private label rave about the Grand Reserve Bandol Rosé. The bottle is classy yet minimal, noting its 13% ABV, and that it hails from Bandol, a prestigious wine region in southern Provence, France. The appellation's strict rule requires rosés to include at least 50% of mourvedre grapes, typically rounded out with grenache and cinsaut. If new to the rosé game, you should also know this wine isn't just a blend of white and red grapes. Rosé wine is made with red grapes, but the juice is only in contact with the skins for a short time, resulting in a light pink rather than red hue.
Customers have spotted this Trader Joe's rosé for $12.99, which is considered an absolute steal. On a subreddit dedicated to wine, a helpful shopper notes, "Bandol rosés usually run between $20 and $50, so it is a great bargain," recommending you "don't drink it too cold, and sip on it; don't treat it like a run-of-the-mill rosé."
Although Trader Joe's stocks this wine annually, each vintage is slightly different. Reviews say the 2024 vintage possesses bolder berry aromas than years past, with a tangier flavor and smoother mouthfeel. It's dangerously easy to drink, lending itself to the phrase "rosé all day." But bottles disappear quickly, so grab one on your next Trader Joe's trip.
Trading Post Cabernet Sauvignon ($19.99)
Trader Joe's has partnered up with a trusted winery in Napa Valley to create the Trading Post label. The idea is that you get top-quality wine you won't find anywhere else — and for a great value. According to reviews, Trader Joe's delivers on this promise.
This Trading Post wine is 88% cabernet sauvignon, 6% petite verdot, and 6% merlot with 14.5% ABV. It has mellow tannins and a slightly sweeter profile than typical cabs, featuring rich vanilla notes paired with dark fruit flavors. Although more expensive than most wines on this list, customers say this $19.99 cabernet sauvignon is well worth its price tag.
What reviewers love most about this wine is its versatility. It's bold and flavorful enough to stand up to hearty dishes, like steak, pork, or a robust stew, making it perfect for date nights or dinner parties. The cabernet's bold profile also makes it one of the best red wines to add to pot roast. Fans rave about how approachable it is — despite packing plenty of flavor, it's surprisingly easy to sip. If you're craving a solo night curled up on the couch, reach for this Trader Joe's wine.
Espiral Vinho Verde ($5.49)
Vinho Verde translates to "green wine," but the name isn't about the color. It references a wine region in northern Portugal as well as this region's unique style of winemaking. Vinho Verde is made from a variety of grapes that are harvested young, and the wine itself has a youthfulness about it. White Vinho Verdes are light-bodied and brightly acidic with a slight effervescence. Espiral Vinho Verde exhibits all these classic characteristics, and at $5.49 a bottle, it's insanely refreshing on both your palate and wallet.
Espiral Vinho Verde is exclusive to Trader Joe's. If you've never tried it, you'll immediately notice soft bubbles hit the tongue, followed by dry notes of green apple and melon. You'll want to serve this dry wine chilled and preferably outdoors since it exudes strong summertime vibes. Plus, given its light nature and 9% ABV, it makes an incredible day-drinking wine. But if you get hungry, fear not — it also pairs well with seafood, spicy dishes, and poultry.
Customers can't speak highly enough of this wine, with one fan joking they want to be buried with it. It's several Trader Joe's customers' go-to, and is a great gift option that costs under two dollars more than Charles Shaw, but seems far classier. So when the warm weather hits, stock up before it sells out.
Vignoble Lacheteau Touraine Sauvignon Blanc ($6.99)
We couldn't curate a list of must-buy wines without including at least one sauvignon blanc. While we hadn't heard of Vignobles Lacheteau previously, we noticed a string of positive reviews across multiple platforms. This Trader Joe's wine is made from 100% sauvignon blanc grapes from Touraine, France, and has an 11.5% ABV. It's aged in stainless steel barrels to maintain that crisp liveliness. It has the dry, refreshing qualities of traditional sauvignon blanc, so if you're a fan of this varietal, you'll want to grab a bottle. After all, at just $6.99, it's a low-risk, high-reward option.
When sampling this wine, customers notice white floral and honeydew aromas. They highly enjoy the bright citrus flavors, specifically picking up on grapefruit, lemon, and peaches. And despite being a French wine, they noticed a grassiness reminiscent of New Zealand sauv blancs. Some have compared it to an economical Sancerre, but not in a bad way. As one Reddit user explains, "wines labeled as Touraine AOC can not command as great a price as a region with more prestige. This makes it a great substitute for trying other Loire Valley wines like Sancerre or Savennières without breaking the bank!"
Moon X Pinot Noir ($6.99)
Shoppers frequently say that Moon X Pinot Noir is Trader Joe's best red wine. It's described as a 'Big California Pinot' for its bold flavors. Customers say it's smooth, dry, and jammy with strong plum notes and hints of sweet vanilla and warming spices. It has a 13.5% ABV, which is fairly standard for a California pinot. What isn't standard is the $6.99 price tag (but we're definitely not complaining).
Some reviewers claim this is the best pinot noir available at this price point,which makes sense if you look at the competition. Trader Joe's coyly calls this wine the "sassier cousin to a certain very popular wine brand that rhymes with 'Naomi.'" While it has similarities, we wouldn't call it a dupe. But if you like this competitor, you'll appreciate Moon X, especially considering it's half the price.
Customers recommend serving this wine slightly chilled. Since pinot noirs tend to have earthy notes, they pair well with mushrooms or root veggies and soft, rich cheeses. Thanks to being medium-bodied and fruit-forward, pinots are also one of the best wines for mulled wine.
Cecilia Berreta Prosecco Treviso ($8.99)
Sparkling wines aren't just for special occasions. At just $8.99, Cecilia Berreta Prosecco Treviso gives you reason to pop that cork any night of the week. Customers consistently rank this as Trader Joe's finest sparkling wine, claiming it exceeds their grocery-store expectations. Reviews say it's a good quality prosecco and surprisingly balanced, making it super easy to drink.
This Prosecco hails from the Veneto region in northeastern Italy. It possesses the "Denominazione di Origine Controllata" (DOC) designation, the second highest quality level in the region. It has 11% ABV and customers claim it's drier than most Proseccos. It's bright and fruity with crisp apple and citrus notes. Some reviewers also picked up on creamy qualities with hints of yeast, particularly on the nose.
Prosecco is perfect for brunch (with or without the OJ) and a surprisingly fun way to kick off your evening. If you want to line your stomach before a night out, pair sparkling wine with fried foods. The contrasting flavors and textures complement each other beautifully, and let's be honest — can you think of anything better than crisp bubbles alongside crunchy fried chicken or hot mozzarella sticks?
Langmeil Long Mile Shiraz ($12.99)
Langmeil Long Mile Shiraz hails from Australia's renowned Barossa Valley and is an exclusive find. In the U.S, it's only available at Trader Joe's for just $12.99. This blend combines 88% shiraz and 12% cabernet sauvignon, then spends a full year aging in seasoned oak barrels. At 14.5% ABV, it sits on the higher end of the alcohol spectrum. Wines have a higher alcohol content in warmer regions where grapes develop higher sugar content during ripening. But don't worry — that elevated alcohol doesn't translate to sweetness in the glass.
What you'll get is a medium to full-bodied wine that's both juicy and bold. Reviewers praise its pleasantly rich aromatics, with enticing scents of dark fruits, pepper, and eucalyptus that lead into flavorful notes of blackberry, plum, and oak. The wine has balanced tannins and delivers a satisfyingly long, dry finish.
Vivino reviewers can't get enough of this wine, calling it "way too drinkable" and claiming it is "one of the best Australian Shiraz." Another fan notes it's "really light, [and] brilliant with red meat on the bbq." That pairing suggestion is spot on since shiraz is one of the best types of wine to sip with steak, lamb, or venison.
Methodology
To compile our list of Trader Joe's wines, we scoured customer feedback across multiple platforms. This included everything from Reddit threads and social media posts to independent blogs and wine review sites. We specifically sought wine bottles that received consistent praise from shoppers, then verified that each recommendation was under $20.
Rather than focusing on just one wine style, we intentionally curated a diverse selection of reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling options to suit different preferences and palates. We paid close attention to why customers enjoyed each bottle, whether because of the flavor profile, unique characteristics, or impressive value.