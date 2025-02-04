Is Rosé Wine Just A Blend Of Red And White Wines?

In the beginning, making rosé wine starts the same way that making red wine does. Rosé wine is most commonly created through maceration, a process where red grapes are mashed and left to soak with the skins until the wine takes on a pink color. The amount of time needed for this can vary from a few hours to a few days, which affects the pink shade of the beverage and leaves it anywhere between a dark berry color and a near-invisible pink. The longer the skins stay in the liquid, the darker the beverage. Each bottle of rosé wine is unique to the manufacturer and region in which the red grapes are grown, so if you're hunting for the best bottle of rosé, you should look for a label from Provence, France (otherwise known as the rosé wine capital of the world).

Blush wines, on the other hand, are mass-produced and known for being much sweeter than rosé wine. Think of a bottle of white zinfandel, perhaps the first kind of wine you could stomach as an early drinker, and remember how it didn't strangle your taste buds quite as much as a typical white or red. Besides a similarity in color, blush wines and non-blended rosé wines don't have much else in common. Rosé wines aren't generally made from combining red and white wine, but blush wines are. (Another quality that the two share? Pairing shockingly well with a bag of Cheetos.)