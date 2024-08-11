Boozy Tips For Living Más At Taco Bell Cantina

Taco Bell-loving Angelenos have reason to celebrate, as the first Taco Bell Cantina location in downtown Los Angeles opened on July 25th, 2024. This is the third Cantina location in Southern California; the others are found in Hollywood and Newport Beach. As Taco Bell Cantina is getting rave reviews, it's exciting that city dwellers can now pair their Cheesy Gordita Crunch with a frosty draft beer in the heart of LA.

Yes, beer. What sets the Cantina concept apart from a standard Taco Bell is that you can order alcoholic beverages during your visit. Taco Bell Cantina employs the efficient, hands-free Bottoms Up Draft Beer Systems to dispense brews, ensuring that you'll get served a draft beer as quickly as you get served a Chalupa. Check out your local Cantina for its selection of brews. For example, the downtown LA location offers Coors Light and Modelo Especial on tap.

If you're more into cocktails, Taco Bell Cantina has you covered. A scan of the newest Cantina location's menu offers a frozen margarita, piña colada, berry frosé — and most ingeniously, the option to spike a frozen Mountain Dew Baja Blast (Or, to use official Taco Bell parlance, make your Baja Blast Freeze "Twisted"). Tequila, vodka, and rum are all available, making it possible to sample many different booze and Baja Blast combos to find your favorite.

