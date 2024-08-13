The Unexpected Snack That Pairs Deliciously With Rosé

Okay, let's back up for just one second: What is rosé wine, and why should you be drinking it? Growing up, my grandparents always had a bottle of white zinfandel in their fridge, and when I turned 21, I assumed that all pink and rosé wines were just variations on that theme. I was blessedly wrong. I prefer a crisp, dry wine to a sweet one no matter the situation, and most rosés on the market fit that bill.

One of the most interesting things about rosé, though, is how it's made – and even though it's always served chilled, it's made from the same grapes used to make red wine, but there's far less contact with the grape skins and the soaking period doesn't typically exceed 20 hours. Depending on the method, the rosé can be extremely light in color or very, very pink, though that doesn't usually affect whether it's dry or sweet. But, you might notice that pretty much all the rosés on the market are "young," in that they were produced recently; that's a standard with this type of wine. As with all winemaking, making a great rosé is an art form; while we're not sure we can say the same thing about the work that goes into making Cheetos, it's refreshing to know that a classic vending machine snack might pair perfectly with your next bottle of pink wine.

