The Unexpected Snack That Pairs Deliciously With Rosé
As soon as the weather rises above 65 degrees Fahrenheit, you can find me sitting outside with an ice-cold glass of rosé wine at the ready. (To be honest, I won't turn it down when it's cold out either. I'm not that picky.) A lovely crisp, dry rosé — perhaps one from Côtes de Provence in France, a region particularly known for its rosé production — is the perfect accompaniment to any beautiful spring, summer, or autumn afternoon. So when it comes to picking a snack for your pink wine, what's the best option? Luckily, Catherine Fallis of Planet Grape Wine Review spoke to The Takeout about that very topic.
When asked about "salty snacks" that pair well with wine — specifically, if any existed — Fallis assured us that there were plenty of options. "Is the sky blue?" she quipped before continuing. "Yes, french fries and Champagne. Doritos and riesling. Cheetos and rosé. Mixed nuts are rich enough to move into lighter reds, such as Bardolino from Italy or pinot noir from Chile." Hold on — Cheetos and rosé? Really?
Catherine Fallis says that Cheetos pair great with pink wines
So why Cheetos with rosé specifically? According to Catherine Fallis — who, it should be said, seems to be referring to Cheetos Puffs rather than the crunchier, crisper original — it comes down to a combination of flavor and texture. "Cheetos have a mild cheesy flavor, and soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture," the expert told us. "A bright, fruity rosé lifts the cheese flavor and its silky texture mirrors the soft texture of the snack."
Now, to be clear, this isn't the only thing that pairs beautifully with rosé. Creamy cheeses like brie or a soft goat cheese are rich, delightful companions for this type of wine, and if you're looking for something salty and briny, you could go for olives or even anchovies (honestly, a Gilda, also known as a pintxo, would be pretty great too). Personally, I'll pair rosé with just about anything, but I'm partial to a super-salty option (a favorite drinking snack for me is a bowl of salt-and-pepper potato chips). Maybe I'll have to give this Cheetos and rosé thing a try and see what all the fuss is about.
What is rosé wine, and how is it made?
Okay, let's back up for just one second: What is rosé wine, and why should you be drinking it? Growing up, my grandparents always had a bottle of white zinfandel in their fridge, and when I turned 21, I assumed that all pink and rosé wines were just variations on that theme. I was blessedly wrong. I prefer a crisp, dry wine to a sweet one no matter the situation, and most rosés on the market fit that bill.
One of the most interesting things about rosé, though, is how it's made – and even though it's always served chilled, it's made from the same grapes used to make red wine, but there's far less contact with the grape skins and the soaking period doesn't typically exceed 20 hours. Depending on the method, the rosé can be extremely light in color or very, very pink, though that doesn't usually affect whether it's dry or sweet. But, you might notice that pretty much all the rosés on the market are "young," in that they were produced recently; that's a standard with this type of wine. As with all winemaking, making a great rosé is an art form; while we're not sure we can say the same thing about the work that goes into making Cheetos, it's refreshing to know that a classic vending machine snack might pair perfectly with your next bottle of pink wine.