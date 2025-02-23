The Absolute Best Kind Of Red Wine To Use For Pot Roast

One thing all pot roast recipes have in common, apart from the beef, is the fact that they all contain liquid. This is a given since the dish is made by braising the chuck roast or brisket, which are two of the best cuts for pot roast. There's no stipulation as to the type of liquid, though, as Mississippi pot roast may be made with pepperoncini brine, while the semi-sophisticated Midwestern steak birds are typically cooked in beef stock. Other pot roast recipes are made with beer, while some contain wine. Even here, there's no real consensus, though, since some recipes call for white wine, while others use rosé. If you ask corporate chef Patrick Ochs, (which is exactly what we did), he'll insist that red wine, particularly his favorite Cabernet Sauvignon, is the perfect choice for pot roast.

"I recommended red wine for pot roast because of its rich, bold flavors and tannins [that] complement the hearty flavors of the dish," Ochs, who works for INK Entertainment, told The Takeout. He also noted that the wine's acidity helps to tenderize the meat, and that this slight tartness also helps to balance the richness of the dish. While Cabernet Sauvignon is ideal due to its abundance of tannins, the chef also suggested a few other wines that work well.