The Absolute Best Kind Of Red Wine To Use For Pot Roast
One thing all pot roast recipes have in common, apart from the beef, is the fact that they all contain liquid. This is a given since the dish is made by braising the chuck roast or brisket, which are two of the best cuts for pot roast. There's no stipulation as to the type of liquid, though, as Mississippi pot roast may be made with pepperoncini brine, while the semi-sophisticated Midwestern steak birds are typically cooked in beef stock. Other pot roast recipes are made with beer, while some contain wine. Even here, there's no real consensus, though, since some recipes call for white wine, while others use rosé. If you ask corporate chef Patrick Ochs, (which is exactly what we did), he'll insist that red wine, particularly his favorite Cabernet Sauvignon, is the perfect choice for pot roast.
"I recommended red wine for pot roast because of its rich, bold flavors and tannins [that] complement the hearty flavors of the dish," Ochs, who works for INK Entertainment, told The Takeout. He also noted that the wine's acidity helps to tenderize the meat, and that this slight tartness also helps to balance the richness of the dish. While Cabernet Sauvignon is ideal due to its abundance of tannins, the chef also suggested a few other wines that work well.
More red wines perfect for braising beef
Chef Patrick Ochs explained that while Cabernet Sauvignon elevates pot roast due to the "dark fruit notes [that] complement the savory elements of the roast" and "subtle hints of spice and oak [that] add complexity," he admitted it's not the only wine that can do the job. Zinfandel is also bold enough for this hearty dish, and the pro chef told us that its "tannins, acidity, and fruit-forward" notes give the slow-cooked meat added depth and richness.
If you're not such a fan of the tannins in wines like these, you might want to go with Merlot. This varietal is yet another Ochs-endorsed pick, but it's one with medium levels of tannin, medium dryness, and medium body. Its all-around mediumness makes it an ideal wine to reach for when cooking, since it can complement the beef in the pot roast without overwhelming the other ingredients in the dish.
One wine you might want to avoid, however, is Shiraz, as it can be a bit too tannic for cooking purposes. An excess amount of tannins can, with the application of heat, develop an "off" flavor, and cause pot roast to taste astringent or chalky.