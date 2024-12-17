What Is The Best Cut Of Meat For Pot Roast?

One great pot roast is worth five bad ones. Every bite of burnt-tasting beef with the consistency of old carpet is instantly forgotten once you get a taste of the good stuff: unctuous, melt-in-your-mouth texture with rich, beefy flavor and silky brown gravy. It's enough to make you want to put it in your meal rotation, whether as a set-it-and-forget-it slow cooker dish on weekdays or as a Sunday evening show stopper. But "pot roast" is the name of the dish, not of the cut of meat; what, then, do you pick up from the supermarket in advance of this tasty meal? In short: nothing lean, nothing tender.

Any good pot roast is cooked low and slow. It has its roots in a number of European peasant dishes, such as boeuf a la mode from France and sauerbraten from Germany, which made use of older, tougher cuts of meat, which are rich in collagen, by braising them in liquid. The low temperature allows the collagen to gradually render, or melt, going from tough and gristly to silky and tender. A cut like beef tenderloin has very little collagen to render, so cooking it at length would result in something sad, dry, and gray. But fattier cuts, from parts of the cow that got more exercise, will handle it just fine — making it (a slow cook) a fine way to tenderize your beef.